Who Ana de Armas has been romantically linked to: from Tom Cruise to Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas had quite the (albeit friendly) date ahead of Valentine's Day on Friday.

On Valentine's Day Eve, the Blonde actress was spotted out in London having dinner in Soho with none other than Tom Cruise, who is based in the UK.

The two were photographed in good spirits, taking photos with fans, and though netizens were quick to believe they might be Hollywood's new It couple, they reportedly do not have a romantic connection and were discussing a potential project.

WATCH: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in steamy new movie Deep Water

Still, this isn't the first time in recent months Ana turns heads with a dinner date and rumored romances.

Catch up on her dating history below.

1/ 5 © Rodin Eckenroth Manuel Anido Cuesta Most recently, Ana was romantically linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, who is the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the first person to hold both the presidency and be the leader of Cuba's Communist Party since the Castro brothers' dictatorship. Neither of the Cuba natives confirmed a romance, though they were spotted kissing while on a stroll in Madrid in November 2024. They have not been photographed since.



2/ 5 © Getty Paul Boukadakis From 2021 until late 2024, Ana was in a relationship with Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis. Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, he spent years as a music video and commercial director before moving into the tech space after his video app start-up Wheel was acquired by Tinder, where he became VP of special initiatives.



3/ 5 © Getty Ben Affleck Maybe Ana's most high-profile relationship was with Ben Affleck, who she dated after his divorce from Jennifer Garner, from 2020 to 2021, after meeting on the set of their film Deep Water.



4/ 5 © Getty Alejandro Piñeiro Bello From 2017 to 2019, Ana reportedly dated Alejandro Piñeiro Bello, an artist also from Cuba, though little is known about their romance.

