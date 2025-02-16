Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Who Ana de Armas has been romantically linked to: from Tom Cruise to Ben Affleck
Split image of Ana de Armas with Paul Boukadakis, and another of her with Ben Affleck© Getty

The Knives Out actress dated the Argo director prior to his marriage to Jennifer Lopez and was previously married to a Spanish actor

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Ana de Armas had quite the (albeit friendly) date ahead of Valentine's Day on Friday.

On Valentine's Day Eve, the Blonde actress was spotted out in London having dinner in Soho with none other than Tom Cruise, who is based in the UK.

The two were photographed in good spirits, taking photos with fans, and though netizens were quick to believe they might be Hollywood's new It couple, they reportedly do not have a romantic connection and were discussing a potential project.

WATCH: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in steamy new movie Deep Water

Still, this isn't the first time in recent months Ana turns heads with a dinner date and rumored romances.

Catch up on her dating history below.

1/5

Ana de Armas attends the premiere of "Eden" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)© Rodin Eckenroth

Manuel Anido Cuesta

Most recently, Ana was romantically linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, who is the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the first person to hold both the presidency and be the leader of Cuba's Communist Party since the Castro brothers' dictatorship. Neither of the Cuba natives confirmed a romance, though they were spotted kissing while on a stroll in Madrid in November 2024. They have not been photographed since.

2/5

Paul Boukadakis and Ana de Armas attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty

Paul Boukadakis

From 2021 until late 2024, Ana was in a relationship with Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis. Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, he spent years as a music video and commercial director before moving into the tech space after his video app start-up Wheel was acquired by Tinder, where he became VP of special initiatives.

3/5

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas walk their dogs on April 01, 2020 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Ben Affleck

Maybe Ana's most high-profile relationship was with Ben Affleck, who she dated after his divorce from Jennifer Garner, from 2020 to 2021, after meeting on the set of their film Deep Water.

4/5

Alejandro Pineiro Bello (L) and Ana de Armas attend the Opening of Beverly Hills Boutique with a private VIP dinner hosted by Giovanni Morelli, Stuart Weitzman Creative Director, and Laura Brown, InStyle Editor-In-Chief at The Sunset Tower Hotel on January 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Alejandro Piñeiro Bello

From 2017 to 2019, Ana reportedly dated Alejandro Piñeiro Bello, an artist also from Cuba, though little is known about their romance.

5/5

Ana de Armas and Marc Clotet attend a photocall for the new Natura Boutique store opening at the Illa Diagonal commercial center on October 30, 2012 in Barcelona, Spain© WireImage

Marc Clotet

Prior to breaking out in the US, Ana was married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet, who she met in 2010. They married the following year with a private ceremony in Costa Brava, though ultimately divorced two years later.


