See Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's most iconic photos from their 40-year romance
Split image of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in the 1980s vs. 2018© Getty

The couple has been together since 1983

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have a love story for the ages.

The couple initially met back in 1968 on the set of the Disney movie musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, when the First Wives Club actress was 21 and the Sky High actor was 16.

It wouldn't be until the 1980s — and after respective marriages and having children of their own — that they found each other again, after starring on 1984's Swing Shift, and they have been together ever since.

For much of their four-decade relationship, they have fielded questions and jokes about them not getting married; they maintain it's what works best for them, and their tight-knit blended family, which includes Boston Russell, Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell, along with their partners and children.

Below, take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of Goldie and Kurt's best photos through the years.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn on July 23, 1983 leave the Carlyle Hotel for a night out in New York City© Getty

1983

At the Carlyle Hotel in New York City.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Opening of the American Ballet Theater & Gala Party, 1984© Getty

1984

At the opening of the American Ballet Theater & Gala Party.

While shooting the movie Overboard, actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell pose for a portrait in October 1987 in Fort Bragg, California© Getty Images

1987

While filming their movie Overboard.

Goldie Hawn, Don Johnson, Kurt Russell, and children, 1990 Long Beach OPT Race© Getty

1990

With their kids Oliver, Kate and Wyatt.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attend an event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 1995© Getty

1995

At an AFI event honoring Steven Spielberg with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Goldie Hawn and family attend the 60th Annual Golden Apple Awards December 10, 2000 in Beverly Hills, CA. From left to right: Chris Robinson (Kate's boyfriend), Kate Hudson, Wyatt, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn and Oliver Hudson. Hudson will reportedly marry Chris Robinson at the stroke of midnight on December 31, 2000. Hudson, who starred in "Almost Famous" is 21 and Robinson is 34. "We instantly fell in love without really knowing each other," she said of Robinson© Getty Images

2000

With their kids, and Kate's former husband Chris Robinson, at the Annual Golden Apple Awards in New York City.

Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell watch the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox August 8, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City© Getty Images

2009

Supporting Kate's then-boyfriend Alex Rodríguez at a Yankees game.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are honored with a Star On the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, 2017 in Hollywood, California© Getty

2017

Celebrating Goldie's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

