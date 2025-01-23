See Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's most iconic photos from their 40-year romance

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have a love story for the ages.

The couple initially met back in 1968 on the set of the Disney movie musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, when the First Wives Club actress was 21 and the Sky High actor was 16.

It wouldn't be until the 1980s — and after respective marriages and having children of their own — that they found each other again, after starring on 1984's Swing Shift, and they have been together ever since.

For much of their four-decade relationship, they have fielded questions and jokes about them not getting married; they maintain it's what works best for them, and their tight-knit blended family, which includes Boston Russell, Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell, along with their partners and children.

Below, take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of Goldie and Kurt's best photos through the years.

1/ 8 © Getty 1983 At the Carlyle Hotel in New York City.



2/ 8 © Getty 1984 At the opening of the American Ballet Theater & Gala Party.



3/ 8 © Getty Images 1987 While filming their movie Overboard.



4/ 8 © Getty 1990 With their kids Oliver, Kate and Wyatt.



5/ 8 © Getty 1995 At an AFI event honoring Steven Spielberg with a Lifetime Achievement Award.



6/ 8 © Getty Images 2000 With their kids, and Kate's former husband Chris Robinson, at the Annual Golden Apple Awards in New York City.



7/ 8 © Getty Images 2009 Supporting Kate's then-boyfriend Alex Rodríguez at a Yankees game.

