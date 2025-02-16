Ana de Armas wows in show-stopping dress amid Tom Cruise dating whispers

The breathtakingly striking Ana de Armas looked sensational in a brand-new campaign for Louis Vuitton earlier this week. The Ghosted actress appeared in the luxury brand's newest advert, wearing a bold, body-conscious white dress with subtle black detail at the hip.

In the smoldering video, which appeared on Instagram, the 36-year-old looked exquisite as she stared into the camera, with subtle yet intense makeup, and her raven tresses were delicately coiffed.

Dripping with jewels from the iconic label, the star never looked more beautiful.

© Dominique Charriau Ana always looks stylish

The caption read: "Le Damier de Louis Vuitton. House Ambassador Ana de Armas accentuates the modern elegance of the Fine Jewelry collection by @francescaamfitheatrof, revealing stackable yellow and white gold creations."

Fans approved of this look. One follower quipped: "Louis Vuitton + Ana = absolute perfection." Another added: "Stunning!"

The Cuban-born actress has recently been seen on a date with none other than Hollywood legend Tom Cruise. The actors were spotted on a date on the most romantic evening of the whole year, Valentine's Day, in Soho, London.

© Rocket K Ana was spotted on a date with Tom Cruise at the weekend

In pictures that appeared in the Daily Mail, the 62-year-old, and the Ballerina star happily stopped to take pictures with fans as they were seen getting into a waiting taxi. Ana nailed off-duty chic in the snaps, sporting denim jeans and a black blazer, as well as classic ballet pumps. Top Gun star Tom dressed in a navy suit as he smiled for selfies.

Ana the Bond Girl

Ana famously appeared in No Time To Die - Daniel Craig's last Bond movie in 2021 as Paloma, and has great memories of the movie.

© Getty Ana de Armas was in the Bond film, No Time To Die

Recalling the experience, she previously told British Vogue: "The experience was great. I loved doing that movie and working again with Daniel and Cary Fukunaga, the director, who I had really wanted to work with for a long time."

© Getty Images Ana used to date Ben Affleck

The star, who used to date Ben Affleck, added: It was a really fun project to be a part of. I was finishing shooting Blonde so I didn’t have much time to get ready for my role as Paloma. Paloma is a really beautiful woman in her own way – and she’s badass and very glamorous. She lives in a Bond universe but, at the same time, doing her work. And she needs to blend in. She was never sexy and glamorous just because."