The Lincoln Lawyer's Manuel García-Rulfo's relationship timeline with Audrey McGraw
Manuel Garcia Rulfo and Audrey McGraw

Manuel García-Rulfo's relationship timeline with Audrey McGraw

The Lincoln Lawyer actor, 43, and the singer, 22, have been dating for over a year

2 minutes ago
Manuel García-Rulfo and Audrey McGraw's love appears to be going strong.

The Lincoln Lawyer star and the budding singer, who is the youngest daughter of country stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, have been quietly dating for over one year.

Though they have always kept their romance largely out of the spotlight, and haven't exactly addressed it, they have discreetly alluded to it in subtle Instagram posts in the past, sharing rare, coy photos of each other or vacations they have taken together.

Plus, during a recent exclusive interview with HOLA!, when he was asked whether he considers himself "lucky in love," the Mexico-born actor, 43, gushed: "Yes, I do. Thank God. Honestly, yes. From childhood, and in everything, yes. There’s a lot of love in my life, thank God."

Below, read on for what we know about Manuel's relationship with Audrey, 22.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo attend the Photo Call for Columbia Pictures "A Man Called Otto" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

December 2022

Though it's unclear how Audrey and Manuel met or exactly when their relationship started, back in late 2022, Manuel featured in A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks, who along with his wife Rita Wilson is one of the McGraw family's closest friends.

Audrey posed a black and white video of Manuel© Instagram

June 2023

Summer 2023 was the first time either of them alluded to their relationship, when Audrey shared photos of an unidentified man to her Instagram, and a week later Manuel shared pictures someone had taken of him at the same spot.

Audrey and Manuel shared pictures from the same location, Audrey's on the left© Instagram

August 2023

Later that summer, the couple also shared photos of a trip to Germany together.

Manuel García-Rulfo © Instagram

January 2024

At the beginning of the year, Audrey offered the biggest confirmation of her relationship with Manuel yet, when she shared a moody photo of him, in which he appeared looking head on at the camera standing in the middle of a dark street, illuminated by green-blue lighting.

Throwback photo shared by Audrey McGraw on Instagram June 24, 2024 with her boyfriend Manuel García-Rulfo the year prior.© Instagram

June 2025

Most recently in June, the couple appeared to have celebrated a special anniversary. Audrey took to her Instagram Stories and shared a loved-up, black-and-white photo with her beau, in which she is captured laughing, holding on to Manuel's arm as he wraps his arm around her. She wrote on it "June 24, 2023 xxx."

