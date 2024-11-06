Manuel García-Rulfo's relationship timeline with Audrey McGraw

Manuel García-Rulfo and Audrey McGraw's love appears to be going strong.

The Lincoln Lawyer star and the budding singer, who is the youngest daughter of country stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, have been quietly dating for over one year.

Though they have always kept their romance largely out of the spotlight, and haven't exactly addressed it, they have discreetly alluded to it in subtle Instagram posts in the past, sharing rare, coy photos of each other or vacations they have taken together.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Netflix's announcement for The Lincoln Lawyer season two

Plus, during a recent exclusive interview with HOLA!, when he was asked whether he considers himself "lucky in love," the Mexico-born actor, 43, gushed: "Yes, I do. Thank God. Honestly, yes. From childhood, and in everything, yes. There’s a lot of love in my life, thank God."

Below, read on for what we know about Manuel's relationship with Audrey, 22.

1/ 5 © Getty December 2022 Though it's unclear how Audrey and Manuel met or exactly when their relationship started, back in late 2022, Manuel featured in A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks, who along with his wife Rita Wilson is one of the McGraw family's closest friends.



2/ 5 © Instagram June 2023 Summer 2023 was the first time either of them alluded to their relationship, when Audrey shared photos of an unidentified man to her Instagram, and a week later Manuel shared pictures someone had taken of him at the same spot.



3/ 5 © Instagram August 2023 Later that summer, the couple also shared photos of a trip to Germany together.

4/ 5 © Instagram January 2024 At the beginning of the year, Audrey offered the biggest confirmation of her relationship with Manuel yet, when she shared a moody photo of him, in which he appeared looking head on at the camera standing in the middle of a dark street, illuminated by green-blue lighting.

