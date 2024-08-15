Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum's private love story: from the early signs no one spotted to engagement

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Hollywood movie romance has been a long time coming.

The couple has gone from acquaintances, to friends, to collaborators, to lovers, and now, following their engagement last year, they have a walk down the aisle and new roles as husband and wife ahead of them.

And though it wasn't until halfway through 2021 that they first confirmed romance rumors, the roots that would lead to their romance were first planted back in 2017, even though there were one or two relationships, marriages and divorces in between.

Now it's all coming full circle with the release of Blink Twice, the High Fidelity actress' directorial debut, thanks to which, in the process of collaborating on it with Channing, who served as executive producer, the pair fell in love.

Take a look back at Zoë and Channing's relationship timeline below.

2017

Zoë and Channing first crossed paths when they both voiced characters for The Lego Batman Movie, however at the time, she had recently started a relationship with Karl Glusman, who she later married and divorced, while he was still married to Jenna Dewan, who he divorced in 2018.

Nonetheless, Zoë told Deadline in 2021 when she first announced Blink Twice that she had started writing it in 2017, and moreover that: "Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character," referring to the lead role of Slater King.

© Getty The couple have discussed what it's like working with "the love of [your] life"

2020

By April 2020, Channing had split from Jessie J, who he started dating in 2018, and that May, Zoë commented with a string of fire emojis on a photo he posted on Instagram, a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that peaked then in light of the murder of George Floyd.

At the time, she was still married to Karl; their divorce was announced in January 2021, and finalized by August.

© Getty They made their first major public appearance at the Met Gala in 2021

2021

January 2021 was the first time Zoë and Channing sparked romance rumors, however at the time it was reported that they were just friends and working on a project together, Blink Twice, which wouldn't be announced until June.

Once the film was announced, both of them spoke to Deadline about the process of developing it together; Channing has previously shared that he insists on producing and developing all of the movies he stars in, beyond just acting in them. "When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked. I didn't know her. I'd watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn't know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct," he said at the time, noting that the journey of getting to develop his character together was "scary and liberating."

They made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala that September, and stepped out dressed up in Rosemary's Baby costumes — they've both said they are huge John Cassavetes fans — for a Halloween party the following month.

© MEGA Heading into Kendall Jenner's Halloween party

2023

Though they've always kept their relationship largely private, both of them opened up on several occasions on what it was like to work with each other, which would eventually develop into them giving rare insight into falling in love on set, and gushing over their shared passion for art and film.

That October, it was widely reported that they were engaged, which Zoë's dad Lenny Kravitz confirmed in January 2024.

© Getty They got engaged shortly after their two-year anniversary

2024

Zoë, sporting her new ring, and Channing stepped out in March in support of Lenny when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

They made a proper first carpet debut — they didn't pose for photos during their first appearance at the Met Gala — at the premiere of Blink Twice on August 8, and during separate interviews during the film's press tour, they each got emotional as they declared each other the love of their lives.