One year of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce: see the couple's most surprising appearances and loved-up photos
One year of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce: see the couple's most surprising appearances and loved-up photos
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss, surrounded by photographers© Getty

One year of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce: see the couple's most surprising appearances and loved-up photos

The "Cruel Summer" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end confirmed their romance on September 24, 2023

Beatriz Colon
New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It is a special week for Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

A year ago this week, on September 24, the world officially started watching their love story unfold, as the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" singer confirmed her then budding relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star by attending one of his football games in his home stadium of Arrowhead.

Her internet-breaking appearance came some weeks after speculation first swirled that the two had privately connected, which itself came some weeks after the Grotesquerie actor publicly made a move by famously declaring that he had hoped to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it when he attended one of her Eras Tour concerts.

Travis Kelce makes surprise appearance with Taylor Swift during Eras Tour

Though the superstar hadn't shied away from letting the public in on some of her previous relationships, her subsequent appearances with Travis sparked more fanfare than ever, as they were a stark comparison from the six years she spent steadfastly keeping her relationship with Joe Alwyn, which ended in early 2023, away from the spotlight.

From some of their first dates to the viral Super Bowl photos that look straight from a romance movie, revisit some of Taylor and Travis' most heartwarming moments in the spotlight.

1/8

Donna Kelce, left, mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watched the game with pop superstar Taylor Swift, center© Kansas City Star

It's Official

Taylor's appearance alongside Travis' mom Donna Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago bears confirms their romance.

2/8

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)© Gotham

Saturday Night Out

The couple continued to embrace the spotlight with a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live on October 15, and they attended the subsequent after party in New York City.

3/8

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)© Getty

Date Night

Prior to their SNL appearance, they enjoyed dinner at Graydon Carter's the West Village hotspot, Waverly Inn, on the corner of Waverly Place and Bank St.

4/8

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively at the Super Bowl on Sunday night © PATRICK T. FALLON

Kansas City Local

Taylor continued to support Travis through his and the Kansas City Chiefs' winning streak, attending several more games until the team ultimately made it to the Super Bowl.

5/8

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after the AFC Championship Game© Patrick Smith

Love Story

Taylor and Travis went viral over their loved-up, celebratory photos after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, securing their place in the Super Bowl.

6/8

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce (87) kisses girlfriend and singer Taylor Swift following victory vs San Francisco 49ers © Erick W. Rasco

One Football Season Down, Forever to Go?

Taylor's first season as an official football WAG couldn't have been more successful, as she saw Travis and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl for the third time in four years.

7/8

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R), during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England© Getty Images

Travis' Stage Debut

Once football season was over, the two traded places, with Travis traveling with Taylor to attend several of her Eras Tour concerts, and on June 23, 2024, around the year mark of when their romance presumably began, he made his stage debut in London, performing as part of Taylor's Tortured Poets Department portion of the concert.

8/8

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on September 08, 2024 in New York City© Getty

Ace!

Most recently, the couple stepped out for the US Open Men's Finals, alongside friends Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, plus Este and Danielle Haim.

