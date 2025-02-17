Aubrey Plaza makes first public appearance on SNL after the tragic death of husband Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza made her first public appearance since the tragic passing of her husband, Jeff Baena, stepping onto the stage at Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Special in New York City on Sunday, February 16.

The White Lotus star, 40, introduced musical guests Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard during the live broadcast, marking an emotional return to the spotlight.

Dressed in an understated yet elegant ensemble of black dress trousers and a tailored blazer over a simple tee, Aubrey carried herself with quiet grace.

Though she chose not to walk the red carpet before the event, her presence on stage was a poignant moment for fans and industry peers alike.

Aubrey and Jeff, a talented writer and director, had been together since 2011 before marrying in 2021. His impressive film credits included I Heart Huckabees (2004), Life After Beth (2014), Horse Girl (2020), and Spin Me Round (2022), the latter being his final film. His unexpected passing at the age of 47 devastated those who knew and loved him.

© George Pimentel Actress Aubrey Plaza and director Jeff Baena attend The Little Hours premiere

According to reports, an assistant discovered Jeff’s body at a Los Angeles-area home on the morning of January 3, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner later confirmed that his passing was ruled a suicide.

Aubrey and Jeff’s family released a heartfelt statement on January 6, sharing, “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

© NBC Aubrey on SNL

Just a few days later, loved ones gathered in Miami to say their final goodbyes at an intimate funeral. An obituary published in the Miami Herald described Jeff as "a beloved son, husband, brother, uncle, and friend to many." The tribute captured his rare ability to bring people together, both on and off set, celebrating his warmth, kindness, and creativity.

The piece also included a touching reference to The Little Prince, one of Jeff’s favorite childhood books. “Ironically, in it, the Little Prince exclaims, ‘I haven't much time. I have friends to find and so many things to learn.’ And so it was for Jeff,” the obituary read.

© Sonia Recchia Director Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza

The tribute concluded with an emotional farewell: “We shall always love and deeply miss Jeff. His presence, as well as his work, made the world feel better. He had so much more to offer. Alas, all that is gone. Sweet dreams, our Little Prince.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, support is available. Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741, or visit 988lifeline.org for confidential assistance.