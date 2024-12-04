Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds can't keep their hands off each other for 'wicked' date night

It was a wickedly good night for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in New York City on Tuesday, December 3, as they attended a special screening of Wicked Part 1.

Blake, 37, and Ryan, 48, stepped out in their casual finest for the event, organized by Universal Pictures at the Metrograph theater in the Lower East Side.

The couple were pictured sweetly holding onto each other and making sure the other was okay by being very hands-on. Blake opted to style herself in a white suit jacket with a white button down featuring floral appliqués (possibly a nod to It Ends With Us) and straight leg jeans.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Love Story

She also included a cute nod to the movie itself with her shoes, wearing glistening ruby red heels, a callback to the ruby red slippers from the Wizard of Oz lore.

Ryan, meanwhile, kept things monochromatic, opting for a warm corduroy jacket and pants with suede shoes, all in shades of brown, finishing off with a white tee underneath and a gold chain.

The couple later posed for photos on the carpet with the movie's lead stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, with the former opting for all black while the latter wore a floor-length brown trench coat with black floral trims.

© Getty Images Blake and Ryan were very affectionate for their latest public date night

Wicked has already become a major box office success and a favorite among celebrities. The film has already grossed nearly $400 million worldwide in just under two weeks of release and has received critical acclaim, most recently being named the year's Best Film by the National Board of Review.

Ryan and Blake have each had box office success as well this year, with the former's Deadpool & Wolverine remaining this year's second highest grossing film (behind Inside Out 2) and the latter's It Ends With Us ending up as a surprise commercial hit, with the husband-wife duo at one point placing first and second at the box office over the same weekend.

MORE: Taylor Swift's big role in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughters lives revealed

Blake and Ryan have made limited public appearances over the past few months, however, this being their first since their visit to Broadway's & Juliet in October with their three older kids to celebrate Ryan's birthday.

© Getty Images The couple kept it casual but chic for a special screening of "Wicked"

Since then, Blake showed up solo at the CFDA Fashion Awards (joined instead by her dress designer Michael Kors) and then the Academy Museum Gala.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds airs out frustration over daughters with Blake Lively

Ryan, meanwhile, attended a Deadpool & Wolverine special screening in LA that same night with his co-star Hugh Jackman and their director Shawn Levy, and then attended the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards Presented by Variety in Hollywood last month.

© Getty Images The pair were joined by the movie's leads Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Outside of private family time (and a trip to New Orleans to catch a Taylor Swift show), Ryan last shared a touching tribute to his mom Tammy Reynolds on her 80th birthday, adding some of his signature humor as well.

RELATED: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds steal the show with romantic date night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

"Tam Tam is 80!!! Wishing my mom the happiest birthday," he penned. "I still remember the first time I saw her. I was sitting in the backyard one night, holding a flashlight and dozing off. Suddenly she just came waddling out of the shed. It scared the [expletive] out of me."

© Getty Images Blake and Ryan are just the latest stars to proclaim their love for the musical fantasy

"Later she waddled back into her spacecraft and left earth forever even though I saw her like four times today alone. Happy Birthday mom. You are the best mom. We love you. Your grandbabies love you. Most importantly, @thehughjackman loves you."