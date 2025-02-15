Miley Cyrus leads best dressed on SNL Homecoming Concert red carpet

As Saturday Night Live prepares to celebrate an incredible 50 years on the air, the stars have come to play ahead of the concert special.

"I've been forced to believe it's the 50th season because I was there for most of it, but we still take it one week at a time," said SNL creator Lorne Michaels in an interview with Emmy magazine in February.

"The great part of doing the show is that whatever happened last week, you're onto this week. We're always looking for what's fresh. Life is all about reinvention."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Scarlett Johansson's heartfelt confession about husband Colin Jost

SNL has produced some of Hollywood's biggest stars, like Tina Fey, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Bill Murray, Amy Poehler, and Kristen Wiig.

The three-hour homecoming concert has kicked off with everyone from Miley Cyrus to Paul Rudd attending Friday's big event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Jimmy Fallon, an SNL alum, is hosting the exciting event, and a slew of A-listers are set to perform, including Chris Martin, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Bad Bunny. Join HELLO! as we explore the very best of the red carpet.

© Getty Images Miley Cyrus The singing superstar wowed in a black gown featuring a dramatic sheer design. The leather bodice perfectly accentuated her figure, and transitioned to a flowing, layered mesh skirt with ruffled details. She wore her dark blonde hair down in waves and opted for minimal accessories.



© Variety via Getty Images Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Rita rocked a bold denim ensemble with a belted biker jacket and pants with metallic studded details, opting for silver pointed heels to finish the look. Tom wore a sleek black blazer on top of a black button-up and dark jeans.



© Getty Images Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick These longtime loves proved they still have it with their matching leather jackets at the event. Kyra wore hers over a white button-up and dark denim, complete with a chic black tie, while Kevin opted for a black shirt and black pants, finishing with lace-up boots.



© Variety via Getty Images Chris Pine The heartthrob donned a double-breasted suit with a casual white T-shirt underneath, rocking his gray hair styled back into a smooth and cool hairdo.



© Variety via Getty Images Maya Rudolph The SNL alum looked incredible in a strapless cream gown with a dramatic ruffled bodice that fell into a flowing skirt that draped artfully on the ground. She wore her brown tresses in sleek, shoulder-length waves and opted for minimal accessories to accentuate the outfit.



© Variety via Getty Images Adam and Jackie Sandler The lovebirds rocked a casual-cool look on the carpet, with Jackie wearing a chic black jumpsuit with a plunging ruffled neckline and a statement belt cinching in her waist. She added a sparkling clutch and matching open-toed heels to complete the outfit. Her husband wore a button-up shirt with a large black jacket over the top, along with beige trousers and colorful sneakers.



© Getty Images Amy Poehler Another SNL alum to grace the red carpet was Amy, who sported an effortlessly cool ensemble. She wore a black blazer with a graphic The Beatles band tee, with black leather pants and suede ankle boots to complete the look. Her blonde hair was styled in soft waves to her shoulders.



© Variety via Getty Images Natasha Lyonne The actress exuded edgy-glam in the all-black outfit, opting to wear a short black satin dress with structured sleeves and a deep lace-trimmed neckline and adding black tights with platform lace-up boots. Her fiery red curls were worn free and loose, and she donned a delicate necklace and statement rings for the finishing touches.



© Variety via Getty Images Emily Ratajkoswki The model looked incredible in a sleek mini dress with an asymmetrical neckline, showcasing her lithe figure in the olive-green look. She kept accessories to a minimum and wore her dark brown hair straight down past her shoulders.



© Jamie McCarthy/Peacock Julia Stiles Julia turned heads in a chic red suit that featured a double-breasted cropped blazer draped over her shoulders and tailored trousers to match. She added pointed heels and wore her brown-blonde hair in beachy waves down to her shoulders.



© Variety via Getty Images Kevin Costner The Yellowstone star looked sophisticated at the event, in a classic black turtleneck with tailored gray trousers and a stylish brown overcoat. His black-framed glasses completed the modern look.



© Variety via Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy The actress was the epitome of Old Hollywood glamor in a stunning white ensemble that showcased her ethereal beauty. She donned a flowing gown with lace details and a halter-style neckline. She added a white fur-trimmed coat and wore her blonde hair in an intricate updo, adding a classic red lip and sparkling silver heels for the carpet.



© Getty Images Pedro Pascal The internet's boyfriend was effortlessly cool in a relaxed ensemble for the homecoming concert. He wore a white button-up shirt with an undone neckline, and added loose-fitting leather pants and a cropped olive jacket with a fur-trimmed collar. Pedro rocked black framed glasses and artfully tousled hair for the event, and sported polished black shoes to add a level of sophistication.



© Arturo Holmes/Peacock Christine Baranski The iconic actress stunned in a sequinned silver suit, worn with matching sparkly drop-earrings and a silver clutch. Her blonde locks were styled in an artful bob and she added a bright pink lipstick to complete the look.



© Getty Images Laura Dern The Jurassic Park star stepped out in an all-black leather ensemble, with a statement belt and midi dress missed with her oversized shearling jacket and knee-high boots. She added a simple black clutch and wore her blonde hair tousled in cool waves, proving that she would never go out of style.



© Arturo Holmes/Peacock Teri Hatcher The Desperate Housewives star rocked a bright yellow look for the event, featuring a cropped blazer worn over a ruched bandeau top. She added high-waisted trousers with a cuffed hem and holographic pointed heels, opting for a patterned shoulder bag and a stunning necklace to complete the look.



© Jamie McCarthy/Peacock John Mulaney and Olivia Munn The loved-up pair looked incredible at the event, with Olivia wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a plunging neckline and a ruffled halter while John sported a classic black suit with a crisp white button-up.

