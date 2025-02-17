Blake Lively leads the best dressed on star studded SNL 50 red carpet

It was a night of nostalgia, laughter, and serious fashion moments as Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary with a star-studded event in New York. Some of the most beloved past and present cast members reunited for the momentous occasion, and while the laughs were guaranteed, the red carpet was just as spectacular. From bold hues to dazzling embellishments, these were the best-dressed stars of the night who brought serious style to the SNL 50th Anniversary Special.

© Variety via Getty Images Blake Lively Blake stole the show in a breathtaking silver gown that shimmered from every angle. The fitted, bejeweled masterpiece featured delicate floral embellishments at the waist and a sparkling, crystal-encrusted hemline. With her signature voluminous waves and radiant smile, Blake looked every bit the Hollywood icon.

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian Kim embraced her signature bombshell aesthetic in a striking metallic bodycon gown. The structured silhouette accentuated her curves, and the shimmering fabric made her shine like a true star. With sleek, flowing dark locks and a nude lip, Kim proved once again why she’s a red carpet favorite

© Variety via Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina was a vision in a sheer, bejeweled gown that looked like something straight out of a fairy tale. The off-the-shoulder design featured cascading embellishments, creating an ethereal, almost magical effect. With her golden waves and subtle makeup, Sabrina embodied modern elegance.

© Variety via Getty Images Claire Danes Claire lit up the carpet in a vibrant yellow gown adorned with intricate floral appliqué. The strapless design perfectly complemented her natural beauty, while the playful texture added a touch of whimsy. She kept her styling fresh and effortless, with a soft bob and delicate jewelry completing the look.

© Jamie McCarthy/NBC via Getty Ima Amy Poehler Amy stole the show in a stunning red sequined gown that shimmered under the bright lights. The high neckline and cap sleeves gave it a refined yet contemporary edge, while the sleek silhouette highlighted her figure beautifully. The Parks and Recreation star paired the look with black open-toe heels and soft waves, proving that a pop of color never fails to impress.



© Jamie McCarthy/NBC via Getty Ima Tina Fey Tina, one of SNL’s most iconic comedians, made a statement in a black corset-style dress with intricate gold embroidery. The fitted design featured sheer panels and delicate gold detailing, giving her look a regal yet modern appeal. With sleek straight hair and classic black pumps, she exuded effortless elegance while paying tribute to the comedy institution that helped launch her career.

© Jamie McCarthy/NBC via Getty Ima Maya Rudolph Never one to shy away from bold fashion, Maya stunned in a vibrant electric blue one-shoulder gown with a dramatic oversized rosette on the shoulder. The rich satin fabric draped beautifully, creating a striking silhouette that perfectly complemented her red lip and statement earrings. With this stunning ensemble, Maya once again proved why she’s a red carpet favorite.

© Getty Images Kate McKinnon Kate opted for a classic black tailored suit with satin lapels, proving that a power suit can be just as glamorous as a gown. The double-breasted blazer, paired with sleek trousers, exuded timeless sophistication while letting her natural charisma take center stage. With her signature smirk and effortlessly cool attitude, she was the epitome of modern elegance.

© Getty Images Molly Shannon Molly shimmered in a form-fitting black gown adorned with white geometric beadwork, adding a touch of Old Hollywood glamour to the evening. The intricate pattern gave the dress an art-deco feel, while the simple styling—loose waves and delicate jewelry—allowed the gown to take center stage.

© Getty Images Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi brought her signature eclectic style to the red carpet in a flowing black ensemble with a patterned coat and purple-accented scarf. The loose silhouette gave off a relaxed yet effortlessly cool vibe, proving that comfort and style can go hand in hand. With her signature glasses and layered jewelry, she added an extra touch of personality to her look.

© Getty Images Kristen Wiig Kristen turned heads in a daring black sheer gown with lace and tulle accents, embracing the lingerie-inspired trend with confidence. The slip-style bodice and voluminous tulle skirt created a striking balance between elegance and edge, while the embellishments added a touch of vintage glamour. She completed the look with pointed crystal heels and subtle turquoise earrings, making it one of the boldest ensembles of the night.

© Variety via Getty Images Julia Louis-Dreyfus Julia proved that classic elegance never goes out of style in a sequined off-the-shoulder gown in deep brown. The fitted silhouette, combined with her delicate diamond choker and matching bracelet, added just the right amount of sparkle. With her soft waves and minimal makeup, she radiated effortless sophistication.

© Jamie McCarthy/NBC via Getty Ima Jenna Ortega Jenna turned heads in a silky chocolate brown gown with a dramatic cowl neckline and draped detailing that oozed effortless glamour. The Wednesday actress kept her accessories minimal, letting the luxurious fabric and impeccable fit do all the talking.

© Noam Galai/NBC via Getty Images Kevin Costner Kevin embraced classic sophistication in an all-black three-piece suit, paired with dark-framed glasses that gave his look a modern edge. The Yellowstone star proved that timeless elegance never goes out of style.