Sex and the City star mourns husband's death just months before 25th wedding anniversary

Sex and the City star Candice Bergen is in mourning following the death of her beloved husband, Marshall Rose.

The veteran actress' spouse was surrounded by loved ones when he died "peacefully" in the early hours of February 15 at home in New York, according to his online obituary.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stars gone too soon

The real estate developer and philanthropist passed from complications with Parkinson's disease "after many years of extraordinary strength and resilience". He was 88 years old.

"Marshall was a profoundly good man. Friends and colleagues looked to him as a mentor, and he consistently modeled a life worth emulating," his obituary continued.

"His effortless gravitas paired with his quick humor and genuine respect for all individuals made him a gifted and compelling leader. A dedicated father and grandfather, Marshall had high expectations for those around him.

© Getty Images Marshall died from complications with Parkinson's disease

"As a doting dogfather to his beloved goldendoodle Jerry, he instilled similarly high expectations. His family carries on his legacy of fierce compassion, stubborn persistence, and commitment to cheering on the Knicks.

"His wisdom, strength, and generosity of spirit will be remembered by the countless people whose lives he touched."

© Getty Images Candice and Marshall would have been married 25 years in 2025

Candice and Marshall would have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in June. The couple was set up three years after the 1995 death of Candice's first husband Louis Malle.

The date wasn't a surprise to Marshall, who was "in on it" after 60 Minutes producer Don Hewitt and his wife Marilyn Berger played matchmakers.

© Getty Images Marshall was 88 when he died

"Don and Marilyn invited me to their apartment for dinner and then he called up, like, two days before and said, 'Oh, and a man's gonna pick you up. His name is Marshall Rose.' And I went, 'Okay.' And I just saw Marshall and I went, 'Hmm.'" She told CBS in 2015.

© Getty Images Candice was unknowingly set up with Marshall

"He was just a very handsome, present man," the Miss Congeniality star added. "And he had beautiful eyes. And I just thought, 'I trust this man completely.' Yeah, and by dessert I was sort of in his pocket."

In another 2015 interview, Candice admitted that she didn't like to spend too much time away from her husband and their relationship was a big factor when choosing her work projects.

© Getty Images Candice and Marshall married in June 2000

She told Interview: "You know, I'm not that ambitious. I'm always grateful when I get offered something that engages me, it's for the right amount of time, and I don't have to leave my husband for more than a week or two. That's really all I ask."

Marshall is survived by Candice; his children Wendi and Andrew; his stepdaughter Chloe; and his grandchildren Alexander, Clio, Ell, Milo, Arthur, and Alice.