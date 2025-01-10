Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have come under fire for their performance at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on January 9.

The married country music stars sang a rendition of John Lennon's 1971 track, "Imagine", but their song choice angered many fans who thought it was inappropriate for a memorial inside an Episcopal cathedral.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jimmy Carter honored at Washington funeral

Lyrics of the song include: "Imagine there's no heaven / It's easy if you try / No hell below us / Above us, only sky."

Fans took to social media to express their outrage, with one commenting: "Of all the songs to play at a funeral; being held in a church! Horrible." A second said: "What a bad choice of song at a devout Christian's funeral. This is actually a terrible song if you listen to the words."

A third added: "He really wanted everyone to imagine 'there's no heaven'… in a church. At a funeral. Whoever made that call… sheesh." Another said: "Why would you sing this song at a Christian funeral? Weird."

There were some who found Garth and Trisha's performance "beautiful", with one person commenting: "Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood singing John Lennon's 'Imagine' at the Jimmy Carter funeral was one of the most beautiful pieces of music I've ever heard."

© PBS News/YouTube Garth and Trisha performed John Lennon's Imagine

According to reports, "Imagine" was one of the late president's favorite songs, which could be why the couple picked it. They also performed it at Rosalynn Carter's funeral in 2023.

Carter was laid to rest with a state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

© PBS News/YouTube Fans thought the song choice was inappropriate

All the living Presidents of the United States — Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush — joined President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, who delivered the eulogy, at the service.

However, one notable absence among the former presidents' spouses was former First Lady Michelle Obama.

While no reason has explicitly been provided for her absence, the New York Times shared a statement from her spokeswoman, saying Michelle "is not in attendance at President Carter's National Funeral Service."

It added: "Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former president."

The 39th President of the United States died aged 100 on December 29, 2024, almost two years after he entered hospice care in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

© Getty Images Jimmy Carter was the 39th President of the United States

His son James E. Carter III, who goes by Chip, announced his father's passing in a heartfelt statement, which read: "My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights and unselfish love.

"My brothers, sister and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs."

© Getty Images Jimmy Carter died aged 100 on December 29, 2024

The former president's wife Rosalynn, who he married in 1946, died on November 19, 2023, months after the Carter Center revealed her dementia diagnosis.

During their 77-year marriage, the couple had four children together, Jack, 75, James, 72, Donnel, 70, and Amy, 55, as well as 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.