And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker's front porch is cancelled

Sarah Jessica Parker's most famous role, Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, is known for her elite fashion sense, romantic escapades and having the best collection of shoes of all time.

As all superfans of the iconic show will know, the landmarks in SATC are just as big as the characters - from the Magnolia Bakery and their pastel cupcakes to the New York library where everyone's favourite columnist was supposed to marry Mr. Big.

But none are more well-known than the steps of Carrie's stunning apartment - the very place she pens her columns. The 'stoop' is iconic; Carrie muses many romantic moments and debuts some of her most memorable fashion looks on those levels.

What's more, fans travel from miles around to stand on the very step (myself included, three time I may add.)

But now, according to The New York Times, fans will no longer be able to do this as there are BIG plans for the stylish step

The publication reported on Thursday that "The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission approved an application by a Manhattan homeowner to build a gate at the front of what she called her “celebrity staircase.”

The stone steps are situated on 66 Perry Street, a brownstone in the West Village "that was built in 1866 but gained its celebrity status more than a century later, when it became the exterior setting for Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment on the HBO show, “Sex and the City.”

The NYT revealed that owner Barbara Lorber explained that the stream of fans and constant photographs was getting too much.

"That house shouldn’t be gated," she said, "but what was beautiful in the late 19th century is unfortunately in need of more protection in our century, in our time," she said. "I’d hoped for literally decades that this would pass, but at this point, I think even someone as stubborn as I am has to admit that this isn’t going away in the near future."

Sarah and her husband, actor Matthew Broderick, have always lived in New York and even had an apartment located in the trendy Greenwich Village, just like her fictional alter ego, Carrie.

According to Architectural Digest, the pair sold their property to an anonymous purchaser for $15 million.