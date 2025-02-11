Motley Crue's Vince Neil breaks silence after fatal private plane crash involving girlfriend

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil has broken his silence after his private jet crashed into another plane at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday.

The 64-year-old was not on his aircraft when the incident occurred, but his girlfriend, Rain Andreani, 43, and her friend were onboard and rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Music stars gone too soon

The pilot was killed in the collision after "the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane," a statement read.

Hours after the tragic crash, a statement was shared on Motley Crue's Instagram account by Vince's representative, Worrick Robinson, IV.

It read: "At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport. For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane.

"On board Mr. Neil's plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane.

© Getty Images Vince's girlfriend, Rain, was taken to hospital following the crash

"More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation."

It added: "Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today. Respectfully, Worrick Robinson Law, PLLC."

© Getty Images Vince's girlfriend suffered non-life-threatening injuries

In a previous post on X, the band confirmed the pilot's death and revealed they would be involved in the efforts to help the family.

"Earlier today, a private plane owned by Vince Neil was involved in a crash near Scottsdale, AZ," the "Home Sweet Home" rockers said. "The pilot was tragically killed; the co-pilot and other passengers were taken to local hospitals.

"Vince was not on the plane. Vince‘s girlfriend and her friend suffered injuries, albeit not life-threatening. While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to the families [of] the pilot who lost his life [and] the passengers who suffered injuries.

© Getty Images Motley Crue released a statement after the plane crash

"Mötley Crüe will announce a way to help support the family of the deceased pilot – stand by for an announcement very soon."

The Scottsdale Fire Department said in a news briefing published by Fox 10 Phoenix that five people were involved in the incident.

"We had five patients we treated. One was a fatality, we had two immediate that were transported to local trauma centers, we had one delayed patient and one patient that refused treatment," Scottsdale Fire Department Captain Dave Folio said.

© Getty Images Vince was not on board his private jet at the time of the crash

Folio added that the deceased was still on board one of the planes, he said: "We're doing everything we can to extricate and save the one soul that's still on board".

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed private two jets collided, and they have "temporarily paused flights into the airport".

"A Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona," the FAA said. "We do not know how many people were on board. The FAA is temporarily pausing flights into the airport. The FAA will investigate."