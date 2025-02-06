Will Taylor Swift 'be deposed' in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's trial? His lawyer dishes details

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal war is only getting bigger and messier.

Just as the Gossip Girl alum was hit with another lawsuit, this time from the Jane the Virgin alum's crisis PR team, who are accused of running a smear campaign against her, the latter's high-profile lawyer has hinted that Taylor Swift could also get tied into the trial.

The "Bad Blood" singer is famously best friends with the A Simple Favor actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds, and is already mentioned in the lawsuit for allegedly trying to influence directorial decisions on It Ends with Us on behalf of Blake, Justin claims.

Bryan Freedman, Justin's veteran Hollywood lawyer, speaking with TMZ on their Two Angry Men podcast, addressed the possibility that Taylor might get deposed.

"I don't know that we're going to depose Taylor Swift or not," he first said, noting: "I think that that's gonna be probably a game time decision."

Still, he emphasized: "I don't know that that decision's been made. But, I can tell you this: anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed. I mean, for sure."

© Getty Justin's lawyer at a pre-trial hearing in New York City

Justin's lawyer is known for helping a variety of A-list stars through a myriad of legal needs, including Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson following their firings from their respective networks, Chris Harrison, The Bachelor franchise's former host of twenty years, when he parted ways with Bachelor Nation after a racist incident with former contestant Rachel Lindsay, and others such as Julia Roberts, Quentin Tarantino, Mariah Carey, Gabrielle Union, and Seth Rogen.

The actor is currently suing both Blake and Ryan, as well as the New York Times, over allegations made by the former and reported by the latter pertaining to his behavior on the set of It Ends With Us, which he directed.

© GC Images Blake and Justin filming last year

He is suing the newspaper for a whopping $250 million for alleged defamation, while he is suing the Hollywood couple for $400 million, also for allegedly causing harm to his career and reputation over their claims.

© Getty Images It Ends With Us is based on a book by Colleen Hoover

And though a trial hasn't even come close to starting — it is currently set for next year — the process is already apparently devastating Justin's finances. (He has a reported net worth of $4 or $6 million).

© Getty Images The actor with his wife Emily Baldoni

During a pre-trial conference on Monday, February 3 to address Blake's request for a gag order for Justin and his lawyer, the latter revealed that his clients, which include Justin as well as It Ends With Us producers Jamey Heath and Steve Sarowitz, their production company Wayfarer Studios, and publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, have been "devastated financially and emotionally."