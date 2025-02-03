It Ends with Us star Brandon Sklenar shares major decision amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Brandon Sklenar has taken on an exciting new role following his involvement in the troubled blockbuster It Ends with Us – which has developed into a major feud between his co-stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The Yellowstone actor, who has spoken out in support of Blake Lively after she accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating negative press against her, has landed his next movie role and has returned to his western roots with the modern-day west The Rescue.

While not much is known about the project, or Brandon's role, just yet, the synopsis has been teased as following a rodeo cowboy whose skills are put to the test outside of the arena. As well as his role as Atlas in It Ends with Us, Brandon is perhaps best known for portraying Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel 1923, where he is set to return for season two on 23 February.

Speaking about what to expect from season two, he said: "All I know about part two is that I'm certain there's going to be a shift in the tone, just for Spencer and the show itself.

"The stakes all around have been raised to a new level, and the pain and the guilt that he's carrying into this next part is going to shape him into a version of himself that we haven't seen yet."

© Getty Images Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar seen at a surprise screening of It Ends with Us in June 2024

Brandon spoke out in support of Blake following the initial reports of a fallout between the Gossip Girl actress and the director of the movie, Justin, after the pair failed to appear on the press tour together. This ultimately resulted in Blake filing a complaint against the Jane the Virgin actor, while The New York Times released a feature detailing the situation.

© Getty Images Brandon plays Blake's first love in It Ends With Us

In December, Brandon shared Blake's lawsuit on Instagram, writing: "FOR THE LOVE OF GOD READ THIS," and tagging the actress alongside a love heart emoji.

© Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Brandon Sklenar as Spencer and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra of the Paramount+ series 1923

Since then, Justin has filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane, alleging defamation and civil extortion. His legal team has also launched a website releasing messages and emails between Blake and him throughout filming.

According to E! News, the court date for the case has been set for 9 March 2025.