Skip to main contentSkip to footer
It Ends with Us star Brandon Sklenar shares major decision amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Subscribe
It Ends with Us star Brandon Sklenar shares major decision amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar in It Ends With Us

It Ends with Us star Brandon Sklenar shares major decision amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Brandon Sklenar plays Atlas Corrigan in It Ends with Us

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Brandon Sklenar has taken on an exciting new role following his involvement in the troubled blockbuster It Ends with Us – which has developed into a major feud between his co-stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The Yellowstone actor, who has spoken out in support of Blake Lively after she accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating negative press against her, has landed his next movie role and has returned to his western roots with the modern-day west The Rescue.

While not much is known about the project, or Brandon's role, just yet, the synopsis has been teased as following a rodeo cowboy whose skills are put to the test outside of the arena. As well as his role as Atlas in It Ends with Us, Brandon is perhaps best known for portraying Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel 1923, where he is set to return for season two on 23 February.

WATCH: The troubled production has led to a lawsuit

Speaking about what to expect from season two, he said: "All I know about part two is that I'm certain there's going to be a shift in the tone, just for Spencer and the show itself.

"The stakes all around have been raised to a new level, and the pain and the guilt that he's carrying into this next part is going to shape him into a version of himself that we haven't seen yet."

brandon sklenar and blake lively it ends with us© Getty Images
Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar seen at a surprise screening of It Ends with Us in June 2024

Brandon spoke out in support of Blake following the initial reports of a fallout between the Gossip Girl actress and the director of the movie, Justin, after the pair failed to appear on the press tour together. This ultimately resulted in Blake filing a complaint against the Jane the Virgin actor, while The New York Times released a feature detailing the situation.

brandon sklenar and blake lively it ends with us© Getty Images
Brandon plays Blake's first love in It Ends With Us

In December, Brandon shared Blake's lawsuit on Instagram, writing: "FOR THE LOVE OF GOD READ THIS," and tagging the actress alongside a love heart emoji.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra of the Paramount+ series 1923© Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Brandon Sklenar as Spencer and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra of the Paramount+ series 1923

Since then, Justin has filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane, alleging defamation and civil extortion. His legal team has also launched a website releasing messages and emails between Blake and him throughout filming.

According to E! News, the court date for the case has been set for 9 March 2025.

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More