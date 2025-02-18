Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Hudson supported by fans on incredibly difficult day for her family
Subscribe
Jennifer Hudson supported by fans on incredibly difficult day for her family
In this image released on October 6, 2024, Jennifer Hudson arrives at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson supported by fans on incredibly difficult day for her family

The Dreamgirls actress marked what would have been her late brother Jason's 46th birthday

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It is a difficult day for Jennifer Hudson and her family.

This Monday, February 17 marked what would have been the Dreamgirls actress' older brother Jason Hudson's 46th birthday.

17 years ago, on October 24, 2008, the talk show host's mother Darnell Donerson and her brother were found shot to death in their family home in Chicago, Illinois. Her seven-year-old nephew Julian King was found dead days later in the back of a white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban that belonged to Jennifer's mother.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Jennifer Hudson 'chooses joy' and it's the best thing you'll hear today

In honor of Jason's birthday, Jennifer took to Instagram and shared a sweet tribute in his memory.

Posting a photo of him in which he appears smiling, the EGOT winner wrote: "Celebrating my big brother today on his birthday!"

She added: "He would have turned 46. Missing you and loving you always, Jason!" and fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and commemorate the special day.

View post on Instagram
 

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Jason," Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles wrote alongside a string of red heart emojis, as others followed suit with: "Happy born day to your brother. We are all here for you, Jennifer," and: "Happy Heavenly Birthday Jason," as well as: "I see you in him, heartbreaking for you."

Four years after the murder of her mother, brother and nephew, Jennifer's former brother-in-law, William Balfour, was sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison with no opportunity for parole, plus 120 years for aggravated kidnapping and home invasion for the crimes against the Hudson family.

Jennifer Hudson and her mother Darnell Hudson are pictured during the Governor's Ball following the 79th Annual Academy Awards presentations at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, CA, 25 February 2007© Getty
Jennifer with her late mother in 2007

It was revealed during his trial that the murders were motivated by his jealousy of his estranged wife Julia Hudson, Jennifer's sister and Julian's mom, who he had been married to since 2006. Julian was born out of her relationship with Gregory King.

Jennifer Hudson with her sister Julia Hudson, mother Darnell Donerson and nephew Julian King attend the "Dreamgirls" New York Premiere on December 4, 2006 in New York City© Getty
Jennifer, Darnell, Julia and Julian in 2006

Last year, Jennifer honored what would have been Jason's 45th birthday by taking part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which fell on the very day.

Photo shared by Jennifer Hudson on Instagram August 10, 2024 of her son David Otunga Jr. in honor of his 15th birthday© Instagram
The singer is a mom to son David

Sharing the news on her show at the time, she said: "You know I'm a basketball mom right?" before explaining: "I always go every year with my son and his cousins. I call them Camp David cause they're all basketball heads."

Further detailing how "significant" the date of the game — and being able to participate — was, she shared: "[My brother's] birthday was February 17th and he was big on basketball too," adding: "So that makes me a huge basketball fan and in honor of him I always make a point to celebrate his birthday that way."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More