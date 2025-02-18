Jennifer Hudson supported by fans on incredibly difficult day for her family

It is a difficult day for Jennifer Hudson and her family.

This Monday, February 17 marked what would have been the Dreamgirls actress' older brother Jason Hudson's 46th birthday.

17 years ago, on October 24, 2008, the talk show host's mother Darnell Donerson and her brother were found shot to death in their family home in Chicago, Illinois. Her seven-year-old nephew Julian King was found dead days later in the back of a white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban that belonged to Jennifer's mother.

In honor of Jason's birthday, Jennifer took to Instagram and shared a sweet tribute in his memory.

Posting a photo of him in which he appears smiling, the EGOT winner wrote: "Celebrating my big brother today on his birthday!"

She added: "He would have turned 46. Missing you and loving you always, Jason!" and fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and commemorate the special day.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Jason," Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles wrote alongside a string of red heart emojis, as others followed suit with: "Happy born day to your brother. We are all here for you, Jennifer," and: "Happy Heavenly Birthday Jason," as well as: "I see you in him, heartbreaking for you."

Four years after the murder of her mother, brother and nephew, Jennifer's former brother-in-law, William Balfour, was sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison with no opportunity for parole, plus 120 years for aggravated kidnapping and home invasion for the crimes against the Hudson family.

© Getty Jennifer with her late mother in 2007

It was revealed during his trial that the murders were motivated by his jealousy of his estranged wife Julia Hudson, Jennifer's sister and Julian's mom, who he had been married to since 2006. Julian was born out of her relationship with Gregory King.

© Getty Jennifer, Darnell, Julia and Julian in 2006

Last year, Jennifer honored what would have been Jason's 45th birthday by taking part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which fell on the very day.

© Instagram The singer is a mom to son David

Sharing the news on her show at the time, she said: "You know I'm a basketball mom right?" before explaining: "I always go every year with my son and his cousins. I call them Camp David cause they're all basketball heads."

Further detailing how "significant" the date of the game — and being able to participate — was, she shared: "[My brother's] birthday was February 17th and he was big on basketball too," adding: "So that makes me a huge basketball fan and in honor of him I always make a point to celebrate his birthday that way."