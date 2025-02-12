Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead and dad Larry address 'distress and heartache' over erroneous 'reports' on late model

Larry Birkhead and his daughter Dannielynn Birkhead are putting a stop to any rumors about the late Anna Nicole Smith.

Earlier this week was the 18th anniversary of the late model's untimely passing, from a drug overdose when she was 39.

In the wake of the difficult anniversary, the father-daughter duo claim there was an influx of wrongful reports about Anna Nicole's death, and are setting the record straight.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Anna Nicole Smith's daughter gets a wild transformation for Halloween

In a statement shared on the official Instagram of Anna Nicole's estate, Larry and Dannielynn first said: "Several magazine and media outlets are reporting that they have 'solved' the 'mystery' surrounding Anna Nicole's death. These reports use headlines like 'Autopsy Coroner Tells All' and 'The Truth is Finally Coming to Light.'"

"In reality, no new information had been revealed," they maintained, before revealing: "Sadly, Dr. Joshua Perper, the coroner responsible for Anna Nicole's autopsy, passed away in 2021."

"The details presented in these so-called 'new' reports were already publicly available when the original autopsy results were released in 2007," they emphasized.

© Instagram Anna and Larry met in 2003

The statement further read: "It is no coincidence that these reports resurface around the anniversary of Anna's passing — a day that is already difficult for those who truly loved her, including her family, close friends, and many devoted fans. Rather than offering anything meaningful, these articles only cause distress and heartache."

Larry and Dannielynn also shared that "to make matters worse," they had been contacted by the press to comment on the "supposed new revelations," which only added "insult to injury on a day when we strive to reflect on positivity and truth."

© Instagram Larry recently honored the 18th anniversary of the model's passing

The statement concluded: "That said, we are always open to hearing legitimate new facts — if any exist. But 18 years later, we prefer to rely on living, credible sources with real knowledge rather than recycled, misleading narratives."

© Stephen J. Cohen He and his daughter live in his native Kentucky

It was signed: "We love you, Anna Nicole (Mom)," and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with supportive comments.

© Getty Images Dannielynn will be 19 later this year

"It's a shame how they still treat Anna horribly. Sending both of you love," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Sending my love and support to you Larry and Dannielynn," and: "It's terrible that people did that. Shame on them. I wish the best for Larry, Dannielynn, and Anna's loved ones," as well as: "Please let her rest peacefully."

When honoring the 18th anniversary of Anna Nicole's passing this past February 9, Larry shared a black-and-white, close-up portrait of her on Instagram, and wrote: "18 years ago today the world became a little less interesting without you," adding: "Remembering Anna Nicole."