Anna Nicole Smith's ex Larry Birkhead shares rare photo with late model on difficult day for daughter Dannielynn

It's a difficult weekend for Larry Birkhead and his daughter Dannielyn Birkhead.

On Saturday, February 8, the Kentucky-born photographer marked the 18th anniversary of Anna Nicole Smith's untimely passing, from a drug overdose when she was 39.

The late model's passing came just a few months after she welcomed her daughter Dannielynn with Larry, which itself was three days before her son Daniel Wayne Smith died at 20, also from an accidental drug overdose.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Anna Nicole Smith's daughter gets a wild transformation for Halloween

In honor of Anna Nicole, Larry took to Instagram and shared a slew of photos of his former love.

First sharing a black-and-white, close-up portrait of her, he wrote: "18 years ago today the world became a little less interesting without you," adding: "Remembering Anna Nicole."

He then also shared a sweet photo of the two together, along with Nelly Furtado's 2006 song "In God's Hands."

© Instagram Larry paid tribute to Anna Nicole

Earlier this year, on January 22, Larry also marked what would have been Anna Nicole's son Wayne's 39th birthday, which falls on his own birthday.

Last year, Larry also took to Instagram and paid tribute, writing: "Today would have been Anna Nicole's son Daniel's birthday as well," and endearingly noted: "I miss celebrating the day with him as well."

© Instagram He shared a rare photo with the late model

He further reflected: "I'm always thinking about him (especially on this day) and the great person he could and would have been."

© Getty Images The photographer raised their daughter Dannielynn in his native Kentucky

It's a big year for both Larry as well Dannielynn, 18, who is currently presumably exploring her options for her forthcoming college career. In a conversation with People in 2023 about the big milestone, Larry reflected: "It's one of those things that all parents go through. They don't want their kids to go off, but they know they have to."

© Instagram Dannielynn will be 19 in September

He explained: "It's one of those things where she's just now dipping her toe into getting stuff, and people are mailing her things. And every time I get something in the mail for college, I don't know if I really want to give her this because she might take them up on this offer and go somewhere to college."

The doting dad also shared what his daughter's interests are shaping up to be so far, revealing: "She's starting to show an interest in forensics," and: "She takes a forensic class in high school, and she enjoys it, so she's starting to talk about that, which is great because I like to watch Dateline."