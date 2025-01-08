Jennifer Hudson goes make-up free for energetic appearance as she celebrates huge news

The hardware keeps rolling in for The Jennifer Hudson Show, which is now nominated for a slew of prizes from the NAACP Image Awards.

The show has been nominated for Outstanding Talk Series alongside Tamron Hall Show, Sherri, Hart to Heart and The Shop season 7.

What's more, host Jennifer Hudson herself has also earned a nod for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble, competing against journalist Abby Phillip and fellow talk show hosts Henry Louis Gates Jr., Joy Reid and Sherri Shepherd.

The 43-year-old American Idol alum celebrated the news alongside members of the show's team in the way they know best — dancing it out!

In an homage to their popular behind-the-scenes segment, which they often recreate with their celebrity guests, Jennifer was captured dancing down the hallway of the show's office as members of her staff cheered beside her and chanted "NAACP!"

The star also looked radiant rocking a black fur shawl over a leopard-print tracksuit and black slip-ons, sporting a fresh face and sunglasses over her head, enthusiastically dancing along.

© Instagram Jennifer dances alongside the team of "The Jennifer Hudson Show"

While imploring fans to vote, she penned: "Such an honor to be nominated for Outstanding Host and Outstanding Talk Series by the @naacpimageawards! Thank you to the best staff in the business, my @jenniferhudsonshow family, I could not live this life without u!!"

Fans left congratulatory messages for the talk show host like: "I want to become a celebrity just to come for that dance. Your show is so human, and everyone is welcome, and congratulations on your nomination," as well as: "Congrats Jen! So well deserved – keep using that resilient spirit to inject joy and hope into the universe," plus: "THE QUEEN OF SPIRIT!!! Love this so much!!! YOU ALL DESERVE IT!!!"

The show first premiered on Jennifer's birthday over two years ago, September 12, 2022, and is currently in its third season. It has already received two NAACP Image Awards and has been nominated for 10 Daytime Emmys over the course of its run.

© Warner Bros. TV The show has been running for three seasons and over 400 episodes have already aired

Speaking with Variety, Jennifer reflected on the show's early stages amid conversations surrounding the "crowded" talk show space, especially those hosted by celebrities such as Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore.

"I'm always willing to try," the EGOT winner noted. "No one can blame you for that. I like having the opportunity, and I'm gonna focus on that and let the work speak for me."

© NBC Universal "The Jennifer Hudson Show" first debuted on September 12, 2022

"A saying my grandmother used to say, 'You'll understand it better by and by,' you know? If I based what I could do on other people's thoughts, concerns and comments, I wouldn't be sitting here."

She continued: "What I like to say is, 'No one knows your potential the way you do.' So that's outside noise. That's what I would call it. What does it have to do with me and how I think, and what the standards are? I'm going to create my own lane."

© Getty Images "I'm always willing to try. No one can blame you for that."

Jennifer is also currently in the midst of a return to music, releasing her debut holiday album, The Gift of Love, last year after signing with Interscope Records.