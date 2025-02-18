Michael Hutchence's daughter Tiger Lily Hutchence reveals incredible baby news

Michael Hutchence's daughter Tiger Lily Hutchence has largely stayed out of the spotlight since her parents' tragic deaths, opting to pave her own path away from fame and fortune.

In the same fashion, the 28-year-old announced her exciting baby news via Instagram with a low-key message from her long-term boyfriend, Ben Archer.

In a since-deleted post, the dad-to-be posted a flyer to his Instagram advertising Tiger Lily's upcoming art show, titled "I Want More", which featured a slew of polaroid photos, including one showcasing her growing baby bump.

The photo saw Tiger Lily clad in white underwear as she held her hands on her belly and smiled for the camera. In another shot, she could be seen sitting on a motorbike with her bump on full display.

"My love @heavenlytiger is doing a show," he wrote in the caption. His girlfriend simply responded, "Wahooo love you," alongside the hatching chicken emoji, seemingly confirming fans' suspicions that she was expecting.

The couple have been dating since June 2023, just months after she broke off her romance with musician Nick Allbrook following six years together.

© Instagram Tiger Lily announced the happy news via Instagram

Tiger Lily is the only child of INXS frontman Michael Hutchence and TV presenter Paula Yates, who was married to the legendary Irish singer Bob Geldof when she first met the rocker.

After splitting from her husband, Paula went on to welcome Tiger Lily in 1996 with Michael, and the pair were smitten with their newborn.

"She's amazing. She's never cried," Michael told Triple J after her birth. "I mean, people go: 'Oh my God how can you deal with it?' But it's easy. We wake her up in the morning. She's just the one we ordered."

© Instagram She has been dating Ben since June 2023

He added that their parenting style was far from conventional. "Paula writes books [on motherhood]. They're mad-cap concepts but they work," he said. "We don't have cots, she sleeps with us. We don't carry around prams or any of that stuff, she just hangs out. And it works. Premonition style."

Michael shared that he adored parenting and took to it easily. "I'm pretty good at being a dad, surprisingly. I love it! A lot of people seem to be shocked for some reason," he quipped.

Tragically, the "Never Tear Us Apart" singer took his own life in 1997 when his daughter was just 16 months old.

© Getty Images Michael and Paula welcomed Tiger Lily in 1996

In another sad twist of fate, Paula passed away from an accidental overdose in 2000 when the toddler was four.

Her ex-husband, Bob, took responsibility for Tiger Lily, adopting her so that she could grow up around her half-sisters Fifi, Peaches and Pixie Geldof.

After Peaches passed away in 2014 due to an accidental overdose and Tiger Lily moved across the world to Western Australia, she wrote an album dedicated to her older sister titled Tragic Tiger's Sad Meltdown.

© Getty Images She was adopted by Bob Geldof and his wife, Jeanne Marine, after Paula's death

"I made this cassette in the living room of our house in Fremantle, a seaside town in Western Australia," she revealed in the biography of her album. "I had always been shy to sing with others but moving across the world and my ex-boyfriend Nick had given me some bravery."

She is now a doting aunt to Peaches' two children, Astala and Phaedra, and lives a quiet life in her father's home country.