Geri Halliwell-Horner rocks sensational flares for rare red carpet appearance with husband Christian

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner and her husband Christian joined a fleet of stars on Tuesday as they stepped out to attend the F1 Live Launch event in London.

The event was a glittering affair with live performances from the likes of Take That and Kane Brown. During the evening, all ten Formula 1 teams and their 20 drivers unveiled their 2025 liveries.

© Getty Images The pair were all smiles as they stepped out in London

Christian, who is the team principal of Red Bull Racing, was all smiles as he posed for photos on the red carpet with his wife Geri. Looking every inch the proud wife, Geri, 52, looked ethereal in a pair of sensational white flares which she paired with a chunky cream roll neck jumper and a chic longline coat.

Take a look at some of Geri's best fashion moments in the video below...

For a pop of colour, the mother-of-two accessorised with a sophisticated leather bag in a rich mulberry hue. She wore her glossy golden locks in elegant waves and highlighted her features with a palette of bronzed makeup, a pink lip and lashings of mascara.

© Getty Images The couple posed for photos ahead of the F1 75 Live Launch in London

Christian, meanwhile, was dapper dressed in a navy velvet suit and a crisp white shirt.

Geri is renowned for her predominantly white wardrobe. The author generally steers away from colour, opting for head-to-toe white ensembles. Of her signature style, the 'Wannabe' hitmaker previously told The Sunday Times Style magazine: "There is a power in covering up. I didn't realise that. I don't need to overshare."

© Getty Images Geri wore her signature white with a pop of burgundy

The pair crossed paths in 2009 when Geri was a plus-one of Bernie Ecclestone at the Monaco Grand Prix. They went official in 2014 and later tied the knot in 2015.

Together the couple are doting parents to a son called Monty whom they welcomed in 2017. Geri is also a mother to her daughter Bluebell whom she shares with British film director, Sacha Gervasi, and Christian shares daughter, Olivia, with his ex-wife Beverly Allen.

© Instagram Monty has Geri's red hair

Geri and Christian's idyllic life in the countryside

The couple have two family homes – one in Oxfordshire and one in Hertfordshire. Their rural retreat in Oxfordshire boasts a farm with three miniature donkeys, chickens and horses.

Dishing on their life in the countryside, Christian told Luxury London in 2019: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We're currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

Their home also boasts an enormous greenhouse, an orangery and numerous vegetable patches.

Geri and Christian have a combined reported fortune of £440 million as a result of their respective careers. Geri shot to fame as a member of girl band, Spice Girls, while Christian has carved out a successful career as the Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One racing team.