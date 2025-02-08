Inside Bianca Censori's connection with high school sweetheart amid Kanye West controversy

Bianca Censori is no stranger to controversy after marrying rapper Kanye West in December 2022.

However, her Grammy Awards stunt on Sunday night appeared to be a step too far for fans after her showstopping outfit went viral.

Bianca's incredible look saw the architect shed her oversized black fur coat to present to the world the sheer dress underneath that did little to hide her figure.

WATCH: Ye And Bianca Censori Makes Dramatic Entrance At The Grammys

Her husband stood by her side during the moment, wearing an all-black outfit complete with black sunglasses.

The pair first met when she was working for his brand, Yeezy, and they quickly fell in love. They first went public with their relationship in January 2023, following their secret wedding ceremony.

Despite making a name for herself with her daring outfits and close relationship with Kanye, Bianca was once a regular young adult growing up in the suburbs of Melbourne, Australia, and even had a long-term boyfriend before settling down with the "Runaway" rapper.

© Instagram Bianca and Nick dated for six years before calling it quits in 2020

The 30-year-old was in a loving relationship with businessman Nick Forgaine for six years before calling it quits at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The couple initially met in 2007 and enjoyed a long friendship until they began dating in 2014.

The café owner revealed in an interview with Fitzy and Wippa that Bianca "wasn't a fan" of her future husband's music, although Nick kept "hilarious" videos of her dancing to Kanye's song "I Love It".

© Instagram The pair are reportedly still in contact

"Bianca has always been bigger than Melbourne and we both knew this," he shared.

"One time we traveled to America and she told me she would live there one day," he said, adding that he is extremely "supportive" of his former flame.

"The girl is extremely talented and took the leap to go chase her dream of being a famous architect, which she's achieved."

© Instagram Bianca's family have spoken out in her defence

"Of course I support them," Nick continued. "If Bianca is happy [with Kanye], I am happy for her."

"She has always been supportive of my relationships. I wish them the best and hope it's a modern-day love story."

Not only does Bianca have her former boyfriend to lean on as she deals with the fallout from her Grammys moment, but she also has a strong support system in her family, particularly her sister Angelina and her mother Alexandra.

© FilmMagic Kanye and Bianca's stunt went viral on Sunday

Angelina was the first to stand by her sister's side after Sunday's show, resharing videos on Instagram of the brunette beauty shrugging off her coat to reveal her outfit and commenting a fire emoji under Kanye's since-deleted post praising his wife.

Speaking to the Daily Mail days later, Bianca's mother supported her daughter by keeping tight-lipped on the whole event. "We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can," she told the publication. "I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you."

Bianca and Kanye's marriage came mere months after he finalized his divorce from reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian. The former couple share four kids together: North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five.