Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Geri Halliwell-Horner wows in waist-cinching outfit and bold hat to celebrate with husband Christian
Subscribe
Geri Halliwell-Horner wows in waist-cinching outfit and bold hat to celebrate with husband Christian
couple at film premiere © Getty Images

Geri Halliwell-Horner wows in waist-cinching outfit and bold hat to celebrate with husband Christian

The former Spice Girls star wed F1 mogul Christian in 2015

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Former Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell-Horner looked flawless on Monday as she headed to Warwick Racecourse with her husband, Christian Horner.

It was a day of celebration for the pair, with their bay gelding Lift Me Up nabbing first place in the Willoughby De Broke Open Hunters' Chase.

couple celebrating win at racecourse© Getty Images
Geri and Christian were all smiles as they celebrated a big win

Geri, 52, was pictured celebrating and shouting from the stands during their triumphant day at the races. Other photos also showed her beaming from ear to ear and clapping with joy alongside her beau.

The pair bought the racehorse from a trainer in Ireland and named it after Geri's hit track, 'Lift Me Up' which was released back in 1999.

woman celebrating horse winning race© Getty Images
Geri celebrated as their horse, Lift Me Up, won the Willoughby De Broke Open Hunters' Chase

For the wintry outing, Geri looked flawless dressed in a waist-cinching cream coat complete with a lapel collar and a tie belt. She teamed her chic outerwear with a pair of white trousers, chunky trainers and a cosy scarf.

couple smiling at racecourse© Getty Images
The pair attended Warwick Racecourse on Monday

As for accessories, the mother-of-two spruced up her look with a tan leather handbag, some leather gloves and a fedora hat in a moss-green shade - a notable departure from the star's signature all-white wardrobe.

Christian, meanwhile, wrapped up warm in a wax Barbour jacket, dark trousers, a blue-grey scarf and a tweed baker boy cap.

Geri's signature style

The author's wardrobe primarily consists of neutral shades such as beige, cream and white. During an interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine, Geri spoke about her choice to wear one single shade, explaining how it's the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day.

Geri Horner in an off-the-shoulder white gown on the red carpet© Getty Images
Geri is renowned for her typically all-white wardrobe

"There's a power in covering up," she said. "I didn't realise that. I don't need to overshare."

Geri and Christian's love story

Geri and Christian tied the knot in 2015 at St Mary's Church in Woburn, before hosting their reception at nearby Woburn Abbey.

Geri Halliwell-Horner stood with Christian Horner© Getty Images
Geri and Christian wed in 2015

Together they share a blended family consisting of three children: daughters Bluebell and Olivia, and a son called Monty whom they welcomed in January 2017.

Geri shares 18-year-old Bluebell with her ex Sacha Gervasi, while Christian has Olivia, 10, from his previous marriage to Beverley Allen.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner's blended 'modern' family

Reflecting on their family dynamic, Christian previously told The Telegraph: "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty. It's totally harmonious."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More