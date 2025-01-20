Geri Halliwell-Horner wows in waist-cinching outfit and bold hat to celebrate with husband Christian

Former Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell-Horner looked flawless on Monday as she headed to Warwick Racecourse with her husband, Christian Horner.

It was a day of celebration for the pair, with their bay gelding Lift Me Up nabbing first place in the Willoughby De Broke Open Hunters' Chase.

Geri, 52, was pictured celebrating and shouting from the stands during their triumphant day at the races. Other photos also showed her beaming from ear to ear and clapping with joy alongside her beau.

The pair bought the racehorse from a trainer in Ireland and named it after Geri's hit track, 'Lift Me Up' which was released back in 1999.

For the wintry outing, Geri looked flawless dressed in a waist-cinching cream coat complete with a lapel collar and a tie belt. She teamed her chic outerwear with a pair of white trousers, chunky trainers and a cosy scarf.

As for accessories, the mother-of-two spruced up her look with a tan leather handbag, some leather gloves and a fedora hat in a moss-green shade - a notable departure from the star's signature all-white wardrobe.

Christian, meanwhile, wrapped up warm in a wax Barbour jacket, dark trousers, a blue-grey scarf and a tweed baker boy cap.

Geri's signature style

The author's wardrobe primarily consists of neutral shades such as beige, cream and white. During an interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine, Geri spoke about her choice to wear one single shade, explaining how it's the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day.

"There's a power in covering up," she said. "I didn't realise that. I don't need to overshare."

Geri and Christian's love story

Geri and Christian tied the knot in 2015 at St Mary's Church in Woburn, before hosting their reception at nearby Woburn Abbey.

Together they share a blended family consisting of three children: daughters Bluebell and Olivia, and a son called Monty whom they welcomed in January 2017.

Geri shares 18-year-old Bluebell with her ex Sacha Gervasi, while Christian has Olivia, 10, from his previous marriage to Beverley Allen.

Reflecting on their family dynamic, Christian previously told The Telegraph: "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty. It's totally harmonious."