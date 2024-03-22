Geri Halliwell-Horner's fireplace at huge country mansion with husband Christian could rival Hampton Court

Geri Halliwell-Horner and her husband Christian's farmhouse in the heart of the British countryside is the perfect place to raise their family.

With its sprawling land, multiple bedrooms, stables and an impressive kitchen for hosting the whole family, the home offers plenty of space and functionality, and could easily rival royal residences.

In fact, one element of the couple's staggering home wouldn't look out of place at Hampton Court Palace.

© Instagram Christian Horner at home in the countryside with their new puppy

Formula One boss and Red Bull principal Christian, who will be busy this weekend as the F1 heads Down Under for the Australian Grand Prix, previously shared a photo from inside their marital home and our eyes were immediately drawn to the fireplace.

In the photo, the 50-year-old was proudly showing off the Horner's latest addition to the family, a gorgeous golden cocker spaniel puppy named Otis.

Christian took the selfie while sitting in an armchair just in front of the fire.

The fireplace is generous in size and surrounded by exposed brickwork and a black cast iron gate in front of it, adding a layer of safety but also keeping in with the traditional style.

The room is neutral in colour, with teak wooden accents on the doors, windows and windowsill, adding even more of a regal theme to the room.

Across from where Christian was sitting with his new dog, another matching armchair can be seen, which is draped in a paisley pattern which complements the design perfectly.

© Song Haiyuan/MB Media The Spice Girls star and Christian have two homes in the countryside

Christian and the former Spice Girls singer, who married in 2015, own one abode in Oxfordshire and another in Hertfordshire, so they're spoilt for choice when it comes to spending time in the great outdoors when they're not busy jet-setting all over the world.

The couple have amassed a reported £440 million combined fortune, thanks to Geri's popstar credentials in the 1990s and beyond and Christian's prominent career in Formula One.

The husband and wife are also parents to Monty, six, as well as co-parents to Geri's 16-year-old daughter Bluebell and Christian's 10-year-old daughter, Olivia, both from previous relationships.

© Instagram Geri is also a keen equestrian

However, their marriage – and Christian's demeanour at work – has made headlines recently after he was accused – and later cleared – of inappropriate behaviour. Soon afterwards, his alleged private messages to another woman were leaked and Geri has so far remained silent on the matter.

Geri showed her support for her husband publicly when she made an appearance at the Bahrain Grand Prix and was seen kissing Christian as they walked by photographers.

© Bryn Lennon - Formula 1 Geri showed her support for her husband recently

In February, it was confirmed that Red Bull was launching an investigation into his behaviour into his conduct with Christian denying any claims of wrongdoing.

The businessman was cleared on 28 February, with Red Bull saying in a statement: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

"The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial."