Geri Horner and husband Christian enjoy helicopter trip for romantic date – and that's not all The Spice Girls singer married Christian in 2015

Geri Horner and husband Christian often prove themselves to be couple goals, and that was certainly the case on Saturday as they enjoyed a romantic date.

The Spice Girls singer fans as she shared a snap of herself in a striking ensemble as she left her Oxfordshire home. "Off out… guess where?" she cryptically posted. Her next photo was one of her and her husband standing in front of a helicopter, as Geri revealed that the pair were due to go and watch Paul McCartney.

"Date night to see a legend. @paulmccartney," she wrote, alongside a star emoji.

As ever, Geri was wearing an all-white ensemble, as she posed in a jumper and trousers combination, alongside a coat and pair of boots.

Christian, meanwhile, wore a polo top and a pair of jeans for his romantic night out with his wife.

Geri teased fans as to what was happening

Their followers were quick to comment on their night out, as one posted: "What a cool ride! You two are adorable!" and a second shared: "That's how it's done......if you can do it......do it in style."

A third added: "The second greatest legend in England, because the first is and will always be you!" while a fourth joked: "Such a Bridget Jones things to do wearing white to a festival. Love ya Geri xxx."

Geri's post came a day after she was in New York City after she shared a couple of clips on her Instagram Stories, one featured her walking out of a grand hotel where she said: "Hi," for the waiting camera.

She enjoyed some time out with her husband

In the other, she pointed to some far-off landmark as she beamed: "New York City," alongside a heart emoji.

The mum-of-two wore a stylish white midi-dress that complimented her figure, and she had paired it with a matching pair of strappy heels.

Meanwhile her auburn locks were styled in tresses, as they extended down to touch the tips of her shoulders.

