See Inside Geri and Christian Horner's epic homes in stunning countryside estates

The Spice Girls star and F1 boss even have their own farm

Summer has certainly arrived at the Horner household! Geri Horner (née Geri Halliwell) and her husband Christian Horner wasted no time in getting out the BBQ when the hot weather finally arrived in the UK recently.

The F1 boss posted a photo on his Instagram showing off an enviable spread of food ready to be grilled and fans were loving the sunny snap. Although the huge BBQ was impressive, we couldn't help but marvel at the gorgeous garden that acted as backdrop to the photo.

The couple have amassed a reported £440 million fortune thanks to their successful careers with Geri, of course, being one fifth of the iconic girlband Spice Girls and Christian being the Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One racing team.

Their success has allowed them to acquire some stunning property - and their idyllic homes in the heart of the countryside are proof of their wealth.

The Spice Girls singer and F1 star live with their son Monty, five, Geri's daughter Bluebell, 15, and Christian's daughter Olivia, nine, and they split their time between their two family homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Their properties boast everything from swimming pools to a boating lake and even their very own farm at their country estate near Banbury.

During an interview with Luxury London in 2019, Christian said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We’re currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool." Keep scrolling to take a look inside...

Christian and Geri have a number of animals at their country retreat, including goats. Sharing a photo of herself and her husband in their garden, Geri wrote: "Check out the new brood!"

Geri shared a look at the garden of her home in Banbury as she picked raspberries with her daughter Monty. It features an enormous greenhouse and various vegetable patches.

The couple also keep chickens at their Oxfordshire estate, including one that is very special to Geri – a pet chicken called Ginger.

The couple own three miniature donkeys, called Betsy, Bobby and Nelly. The singer appears to be hands-on with the animals and shared this photo of herself alongside her beloved animals on Instagram.

Fans became obsessed with Geri’s orangery when she shared this yoga video from the space on Instagram. Filled with plants and a luxurious grey Chesterfield sofa, it’s the perfect place for the family to relax.

During the pandemic, Geri got out her sewing machine to create an Audrey Hepburn inspired white dress. While crafting at her dining room table, the former Spice Girl revealed her incredible countryside views. Outside, she also has an al fresco dining area and blooming flower beds.

Geri transformed her dining room for her son Monty's birthday, positioning helicopter balloons in front of the windows. The rest of the room features a dining table with white chairs, a cream dresser, and a sofa topped with a Union Jack blanket.

The singer has plenty of space to rehearse and compose music, and has a grand piano that overlooks the garden. Geri shared a photo of herself and baby Monty sat together at the piano on social media, with a wedding photo and her BRIT awards sat on top.

Geri previously shared this photo of the kitchen, revealing four separate ovens and a warming plate to keep her roast warm before serving. The stylish room has a muted colour scheme, with painted wooden cabinets, dark gloss worktops and tiled flooring, but Geri has added a pop of colour with a piece of artwork hung on the wall behind the oven.

The star enjoys baking and often shares photos of her creations on social media. This photo shows that Geri has a piece of wall art that reads 'Love is all you need' hanging over the cabinets alongside the window and a beautiful bunch of flowers on the windowsill.

It wouldn't be Ginger Spice's home without a union jack or two! The Spice Girls singer has added a patriotic touch to her kitchen with a KitchenAid mixer that is emblazoned with the red, white and blue union jack flag – a true statement addition to her home.

One of Geri’s kitchens is modern and fitted with cream cabinets and marble worktops, with an island unit at the centre. Appliances including a coffee machine can be seen on the counter, and Geri has kitted out her home with Le Creuset mugs and kitchenware.

Geri's living room was the location for the much-anticipated Spice Girls reunion, which marked the first time she had been in the same room with Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton for six years. The photo posted from their reunion offered a unique look at Geri's living room, a spacious room that has been decorated with a green patterned wallpaper and wooden flooring, with an open fireplace that is surrounded by various family photos and Geri's numerous BRIT awards.

A second photo posted by Geri's bandmate Victoria showed the group sitting on a cream sofa with their manager, Simon Fuller. Further black-and-white framed photos could be seen in the background, while a portrait of a vintage plane hangs on the wall behind them.

The living room has plenty of space for Geri's son Monty to explore in a miniature car, appearing to be taking after his dad, Red Bull Racing Formula 1 boss Christian Horner. "It was only a matter of time," Geri captioned this sweet photo of her one-year-old son playing with his new toy, while a black-and-white wedding photo of Geri and Christian can be seen in the background.

At Christmas time, Geri gave her Instagram followers a look inside her beautifully decorated living room. The family have cream furniture, a statement wooden mantlepiece and a striking horse painting hanging on the wall. The singer also has a collection of special photographs on her mantle and a vase of faux flowers brightening up the windowsill.

Another lounge in one of Geri and Christian's homes has a bold red colour scheme, with scarlet walls and a red patterned rug placed on the wooden floor. Geri has added personal touches to the room by hanging framed family photos around the wall-mounted television, while baby Monty's toys and walker are also scattered around the room.

Geri and Christian celebrated Christmas together at home, with the Spice Girls singer sharing this sweet photo together on Instagram. This living room is cosy and festive, with a log fireplace that has an ornate carved mantelpiece, and large gold framed mirror hanging overhead. Geri has furnished the room with a traditional wooden dresser, and placed a floral patterned lamp on the top.

Geri gave fans a peek inside her bedroom when she shared this photo of herself and baby son Monty playing together in 2017. The singer and her husband share a four-poster bed with an ornate gold headboard and patterned curtains. She has opted for plain white bedding and pillowcases to complete the room.

The Spice Girls singer showcased her unique bedroom décor in one of her homes, including a wallpaper that features splashes of pink and green paint. Geri has kept the rest of her styling stripped back, with white bedding and an upholstered king size bed.

One of the most covetable items in Geri's home is this vintage Wurlitzer jukebox, which she reportedly received as a gift from Christian for her 45th birthday. An original Wurlitzer can cost almost £16,000, so it was a true investment piece for all of the family to enjoy.

Geri gave her Instagram followers a peek inside her toddler son Monty’s bedroom as he enjoyed some father-son time with his dad Christian over the festive period. Several of the youngster’s toys and books can be seen on the floor, while Geri has also added colourful stickers featuring lions and zebras to the walls.

Geri shared a sweet snap of Olivia and Christian cuddled up in her room, where she has pink-striped bedding adorned with unicorns.