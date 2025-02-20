Emma Raducanu breaks silence after distressing incident that left her in tears

Emma Raducanu has broken her silence following a distressing incident at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she was targeted by a man displaying "fixated behaviour".

The British tennis star was visibly shaken just two games into her second-round match against Karolina Muchova, seeking refuge behind the umpire's chair as she alerted officials to the situation.

© Getty Emma Raducanu was playing against Karolina Muchova when the incident occurred

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) later confirmed that the 22-year-old player had been approached by the same individual on Monday, and he was again spotted sitting in the front rows of her match on Tuesday.

The situation was swiftly handled, with security removing the individual from Court Three.

© Getty Images Emma at the Australian Open in 2024

Despite the unsettling ordeal, Emma displayed remarkable resilience, returning to the court to compete against 14th-seed Karolina, who offered her support during the incident.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, Emma addressed her fans as she thanked them for all their supportive messages.

"Thank you for the messages of support," she wrote. "Difficult experience yesterday but I'll be okay and proud of how I came back and competed despite what happened at the start of the match.

© Instagram Emma Raducanu shared this post

"Thank you to Karolina for being a great sport and best of luck to her for the rest of the tournament."

This is not the first time Emma has been the target of unsettling behaviour. In 2022, a man who walked 23 miles to her London home was given a five-year restraining order after leaving unwanted gifts on her doorstep.

© Getty Images Emma clutching her trophy after winning the 2021 US Open

The WTA also responded, reinforcing its commitment to player safety. In a statement, they said: "Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu

"The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support. We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players."