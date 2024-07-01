Emma Raducanu: Inside the tennis player's private life and split from billionaire boyfriend

British tennis ace Emma Raducanu is due to kick off her Wimbledon campaign on Monday with her first match on Centre Court against world No. 98, Renata Zarazua from Mexico.

At the tender age of 21, Emma has already made a lasting impression, winning big in September 2021 when she won the US Open, making her the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at the 1977 Wimbledon Championships.

Whilst much is known about her impressive rise to stardom, join us as we take a closer look at her private life away from the spotlight, including her reported split from her billionaire boyfriend, Carlo Agostinelli.

Emma's relationship with Carlo

Bromley-born Emma and Carlo reportedly met in May last year, with the pair going public with their romance during Paris Fashion Week in September.

© Getty Images Emma Raducanu and Carlo Agostinelli attended the Dior show during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week

Who is Carlo? Emma's ex is the former head boy of Harrow School and son of billionaire American banker Robert Agostinelli and Mathilde Favier - head of PR at Dior. After attending Harrow, he studied International Relations at Stanford University in California.

© Instagram Carlo with his mother Mathilde

The former couple first sparked romance rumours when they appeared to share sweet pictures during a trip to Mexico in May 2023 where Emma attended Dior's 2024 Cruise show.

During their time together, Emma and Carlo enjoyed a string of lavish trips, with the pair sharing romantic snapshots on their respective social media pages.

© Instagram The former couple enjoyed numerous trips together

Despite enjoying a whirlwind romance, the couple reportedly parted ways in June this year. According to The Sun, it's believed that at the time of their split, Emma and her former beau unfollowed one another on Instagram.

During her youth, Emma's parents introduced a 'boyfriend ban'. "My parents were very much against [boyfriends] as it interfered with training," she told The Times in May. "When I was younger I wasn't even allowed to hang out with my girl friends.

"A lot of the time I was very resentful. But it made me very confident and comfortable in my own company, which is also a big strength."

Emma's bond with her parents

Emma was born in Ontario, Canada, and moved to the UK at the age of two. Her dad, Ian, is Romanian, and her mum, Renee, is Chinese. Emma grew up in Bromley which is where she learned to play tennis at a local tennis academy.

The British tennis hopeful has previously said that she's "lucky" to have a pushy mum and dad. Over the years her dad, Ian, has had a very hands-on approach with her career, encouraging her to take up the sport at a young age.

"They are so pushy. When I was younger more so. Now they are at a place where they tell me what they think is best, but they realise ultimately that the more they push the more I am going to resist," Emma told The Times.

"So they know the smartest way is to not try to enforce their opinions but make me think it is my idea. We are three very stubborn characters in the house."

© Getty Images Emma's mother Renee supporting her daughter from the sidelines

She continued: "I am very grateful, and I don’t regret any of their methods. If I look at their backgrounds — I come from a diverse family, my mum is Chinese, my dad is Romanian, they both grew up in tough times and they feel you can’t afford to feel sorry for yourself, you need to be aspirational and get on with it. I inherited that."

Her grandmother

Emma shares an incredibly close bond with her grandmother who lives in Romania. During an interview with The Independent, she shared: "My grandma, Mamiya, still lives in central Bucharest. I go back a couple times a year, stay with her, see her.

"It's really nice. I love the food, to be honest. I mean, the food is unbelievable. And my grandma's cooking is also something special. I do have ties to Bucharest."