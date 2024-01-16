Emma Raducanu's £10m net worth revealed as she makes grand slam return

Emma Raducanu stunned tennis fans back in 2021 when she beat Leylah Fernandez in the final of the US Open at the tender age of 18. She became the first ever qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam event and thereafter enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom.

She is hoping to make magic once again this January at the Australian Open following an eight-month injury absence.

The 21-year-old missed the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in 2023 after undergoing three surgeries on both wrists and her left ankle. At the time, she said: "It is safe to say the last ten months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on a bone of both hands.

© Getty Images Emma celebrating her win on Day 3 of the 2024 Australian Open

"I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try to heal it. Unfortunately, it is not enough. It pains me that I will miss the summer events and I tried to downplay the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts."

© Getty Images Emma clutching her trophy after winning the 2021 US Open

As the tennis ace continues to stake a claim Down Under, join HELLO! as we take a dive into her eye-watering net worth…

How much has she made from career earnings?

According to Forbes, Emma earned £581,700 in prize money during her first full year on the WTA Tour. In 2021, the British youngster netted a cool £1.8 million - her biggest winnings yet - when she won the US Open. In 2023, meanwhile, Bromley-born Emma reportedly raked in £189,000 from prize money.

How much has she made from her sponsorship deals?

Off the court, Emma has made a small fortune. Since her historic win, she has seen her net worth rocket as a result of numerous lucrative brand deals. Her portfolio of endorsements spans the likes of Nike, Wilson, HSBC, Vodafone, British Airways, Evian, Dior and Tiffany & Co, all of which net her £134,000 a week, according to the Mail.

© Getty Images The British tennis star has a brand deal with Tiffany & Co

Beyond this, the British youngster is also a brand ambassador for Porsche. While the sports star has been spotted behind the wheel of several gleaming vehicles, Emma has confessed that she's never going to get rid of her Dacia Sandero. In conversation with The Sun, she explained: "It was funny, I passed my test three days before the first lockdown and we sort of knew it was going into lockdown, so we needed to buy a car ASAP. I bought it second-hand for £5k. I take care of her. I’m never going to get rid of it."

Despite amassing a lost list of impressive sponsorships, Emma has been quick to fend off criticism. She previously told various news outlets: "Maybe you just see, on the news or on social media, me signing this or that deal and I feel like it's quite misleading because I'm doing five, six hours a day [of training], I'm at the club for 12 hours a day."

© Getty Images Emma at the 2021 Met Gala

She went on to say: "I feel like my days [with sponsors] are pretty limited. I'm not doing crazy days. I'm doing three, four days every quarter, so it's really not that much."

What is her total net worth?

Emma's total net worth is estimated to be an eye-watering £10 million. In August 2023, she was named by Forbes as the sixth highest-paid tennis player in the world. Wowza. The future is looking bright for the professional tennis player as experts argue that one day, the star may be worth in excess of £100 million.

© Getty Images Emma has amassed a small fortune

In the wake of her US Open victory, a leading sports agent told MailOnline: "She can easily earn £100 million or more. She appeals to a broad crowd and is so young she can only get better.

"The offers have already been pouring in. She's the biggest thing in sports right now. The sky's the limit."

The Times, meanwhile, stated that Emma could become "the first $1 billion British sports star because of her global appeal".