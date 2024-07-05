Inside Emma Raducanu's inner circle: from hard-working parents to childhood coach

Three years after making her Grand Slam debut, tennis golden girl Emma Raducanu is back on Wimbledon's centre court. The 21-year-old became a household name after her historic US Open win in 2021 and is hoping to become the next Wimbledon champion in this year's tournament.
But it wouldn't be possible without the support of her family and team. Take a look at Emma's inner circle here…
Parents Renee and Ian Raducanu
Emma has her parents Renee and Ian to thank for her undeniable drive and commitment to the sport. The couple, who both work in the finance industry, have influenced their daughter's work ethic and discipline.
"My parents definitely have high expectations," Emma told DailyUK News.
"In anything, not even just tennis. I have to be the best, do the best I can. When I was younger it was to please them, but now I actually realise it's great for me to do it on my own - that's where I think I see the best results: when it's me driving it."
When asked about her role model, Emma told Tatler: "It has to be my mum. Her work ethic is something that she's instilled in me from a young age; I definitely got that from her. She's very strong and she is great at reading people, which I've also picked from her."
As for her dad, he's "happy to think out side the box" when it comes to Emma's training, according to former British number one Mark Petchey. He told The Telegraph: "His view is the coach does not necessarily know everything. I thought he had a good handle on what the particular needs of his daughter were."
Coach Nick Cavaday
Emma has gone through a number of coaches since winning the US Open back in 2021. But earlier this year, she reunited with childhood coach Nick Cavaday just in time for the Australian Open.
Nick, who's known Emma since she was 10, has coached the likes of Dom Inglot, Robert Lindstedt and Aljaz Bedene over the years.
"It's nice to have someone who I've known for a long time, who I've known since I was a kid," Emma said ahead of playing in the Rothesay International at Eastbourne in June. "I think we understand each other. Not many people understand the way that I think. So it's good how we can actually be on the same page in a lot of conversations."
Physio Will Herbert
Physio Will Herbert is often spotted cheering Emma on from the sidelines. The Loughborough University graduate, who played tennis in his younger years but never went professional, has worked with the likes of world number two Alexander Zverev and 2018's top-ranked male British player, Kyle Edmund.
Will joined Emma in America in April, where she secured Great Britain's place in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Marking the achievement on Instagram, Will shared a carousel of snaps from the trip, including one of Emma with her arms around her team members following her big win. The physio penned in the caption: "That was tres fun. Amazing week at the BJKC and amazing effort from everyone involved."
Head of women's tennis Iain Bates
Iain, the head of women's tennis at the British Lawn Tennis Association, has known Emma since her early teens and has been a big supporter of the tennis star.
Praising Emma's talent following her US Open win, Iain said: "We have seen how engaging Emma is. She transcends the immediate tennis audience and that's so important. It's easy to connect with her and she can incentivise more people to give tennis a go."
After Emma turned down a potential spot in the Team GB squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Iain backed the tennis star's decision.
"I've had various conversations with Emma over the last couple of weeks and indeed over a longer period where it is really clear to me how much being part of a British team at the Olympics would mean to her," he said. "It is a fabulous experience, but you forget that Emma is 21 and she has got hopefully many Olympics ahead of her, which is what she said to me."