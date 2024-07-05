Inside Emma Raducanu's inner circle: from hard-working parents to childhood coach

Emma has her parents Renee and Ian to thank for her undeniable drive and commitment to the sport. The couple, who both work in the finance industry, have influenced their daughter's work ethic and discipline.

"My parents definitely have high expectations," Emma told DailyUK News.

"In anything, not even just tennis. I have to be the best, do the best I can. When I was younger it was to please them, but now I actually realise it's great for me to do it on my own - that's where I think I see the best results: when it's me driving it."

When asked about her role model, Emma told Tatler: "It has to be my mum. Her work ethic is something that she's instilled in me from a young age; I definitely got that from her. She's very strong and she is great at reading people, which I've also picked from her."

As for her dad, he's "happy to think out side the box" when it comes to Emma's training, according to former British number one Mark Petchey. He told The Telegraph: "His view is the coach does not necessarily know everything. I thought he had a good handle on what the particular needs of his daughter were."