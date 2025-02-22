Marcus Smith's private life with glamorous model girlfriend revealed

England rugby union player Marcus Smith is gearing up for another Six Nations match on Saturday as England take on Scotland at Twickenham.

Marcus, 26, will play as a fullback having previously played as a fly-half for Premiership Rugby club, Harlequins. He made his non-capped England debut in 2019 and later made his full England test debut against the US in July 2021.

© Getty Images Marcus playing for England during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between England and France

As the sports star prepares to take to the pitch, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at Marcus's private life with his model girlfriend, Beth.

Marcus and Beth's love story

The 26-year-old is currently in a relationship with Beth Dolling who he's been dating since 2020. Beth is signed to numerous agencies including M Models Management and Body London, and has modelled for an array of popular clothing brands such as Pretty Little Thing and Missy Empire.

Aside from modelling, she also has a YouTube page dedicated to her music and singing. She's uploaded a handful of videos of herself performing renditions of popular ballads including Lewis Capaldi's 'Someone You Loved.'

Beth, 25, has a large following on social media and has racked up a whopping 35,000 followers on Instagram. She uses her page to share glamorous modelling snapshots, as well as loved-up pictures alongside her beau, Marcus.

The pair have enjoyed a string of luxurious holidays in recent years, including trips to Santorini, Dubai, Paris, Los Angeles and Ibiza.

In a recent post shared to mark Marcus's 26th birthday, Beth penned a touching message which read: "Happy 26th birthday my love. I can't even put into words how much you truly mean to me and how extremely grateful I am to have you as my boyfriend.

"Love you forever! Happy Valentine’s baby ps, enjoy a few throwbacks & lots of vids of me squeezing them squishy cheeks of yours."

Marcus later replied: "Love you babe so much. Cutest thing this is. Thank you for unconditionally loving me and supporting me always."

Red carpet appearance

© Getty Images Marcus and Beth have been dating since 2020

In 2022, the smitten pair graced the red carpet at the UK premiere of a new documentary series titled Prep to Win: Harlequins. For the glitzy London event, Marcus looked dapper in a dove grey suit and a black T-shirt while Beth turned heads in a flaming red strapless dress complete with a thigh-high slit.

On the sidelines

© Getty Images Marcus celebrating with Beth on the sidelines in 2024

Beth is also a regular on the sidelines, throwing her support behind Marcus during rugby fixtures. Last year, she was seen embracing her beau after the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between England and Japan at Allianz Stadium.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, she gushed: "So proud of you always."