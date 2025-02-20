Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay's photos are out of this world from latest vacation with Peter Hermann
Mariska Hargitay at Glamour Women of the Year Awards, New York, USA - 01 Nov 2022© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Mariska Hargitay shares out of this world photos of latest vacation with Peter Hermann

The Law & Order: SVU actress just traveled to Iceland

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Mariska Hargitay just came home from quite the adventurous vacation!

The Law & Order: SVU star is fresh off of a trip to Iceland, presumably with her husband Peter Hermann.

When they're not off on great adventures, the couple, who met on the set of Law & Order: SVU, are based in New York. They have been married since 2004, and since then, they have welcomed three children, their son August, 18, in 2006, followed by Amaya Josephine, 12, who they adopted in 2011, and Andrew Nicholas, also 12, who they adopted four months later.

Following her special trip, Mariska took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into it, starting off with a black-and-white photo of a snowy waterfall.

She then shared a stunning photo of herself, clad in a white sherpa one piece and chunky snow boots, standing in an expansive field of snow.

"Iceland's stunning sights were all the more beautiful because we got to come home to @editionreykjavik," she wrote in her caption, crediting the Ian Schrager owned luxury hotel chain, which has the first five-star luxury hotel in Iceland's capital, Reykjavik.

Photo shared by Mariska Hargitay February 2025 of herself in the snow during a vacation in Iceland© Instagram
Mariska was all bundled up for the Icelandic vacation

"Understated elegance, just divine. Thank you, and until next time," Mariska added, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Thank you for sharing some of the world's most beautiful photos with all of us! Glad you had an amazing trip!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "One of my absolute favorite places on earth. So glad you were able to experience it," and: "Love this. How beautiful," as well as: "Wow! Absolutely stunning photo of the waterfall! Hope you had a wonderful trip! Iceland looks like an amazing place to vacation."

Photo shared by Mariska Hargitay February 2025 of a waterfall from a trip to Iceland© Instagram
She shared a glimpse of the stunning getaway

Mariska and her husband Peter first met in 2001 on the set of Law & Order: SVU, when he began guest starring as defense attorney Trevor Langan.

Their first date was at church, per Peter's request, and of the special moment, Mariska once told People: "We went to church together, and it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt."

Woman and man posing for photo behind wall of leaves© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
The actress and her husband have been married since 2004

She added: "I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

They celebrated their milestone 20th anniversary last year, and to commemorate the special day back in August, Mariska also took to Instagram and shared a rarely-seen photo from their wedding, which took place in Santa Barbara, California, in front of around 200 of their closest friends and family members.

See more photos of the Hermann-Hargitay family below.

1/4

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay© Getty Images

20 years strong

Mariska and Peter have been together for over 20 years.

2/4

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay's son, August Hermann on location for "Law & Order: SVU" at Streets of Manhattan on April 12, 2010 in New York City© Getty

Baby on set

The couple's first son on the set of SVU with his mom's co-star Christopher Meloni.

3/4

Peter Hermann, actress Mariska Hargitay with their baby girl, Amaya Josephine attend the 20th Annual Playground Partners Family Party at Central Park, Heckscher Softball Fields on May 23, 2012 in New York City© Getty Images

Girl parents

They adopted Amaya in 2011.

4/4

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay pose with their children, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann and Amaya Josephine Hermann at the 2023 Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala at The Edison Ballroom on May 22,© Getty Images

On the red carpet

The kids looking all grown up in 2023.

