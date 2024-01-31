Mariska Hargitay's towering son steals the limelight on night out with mom, Michael J. Fox, and his wife

Mariska Hargitay is usually the center of attention thanks to her starring role on Law & Order: SUV – but she was overshadowed by her teenage son on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old looked tiny as she sat beside her 17-year-old son, August, who towered over her as they watched the New York Knicks defeat Utah Jazz from their courtside seats at Madison Square Garden.

The mother-son duo couldn't wipe the smiles from their faces when they were captured on the jumbotron, and August looked especially excited as he pumped his fists in the air.

© Michael Simon/Shutterstock Mariska's son August towered over his mom

For the outing, Mariska donned turned-up white pants with a silky red blouse and a black leather jacket.

August, meanwhile, wore khaki pants with a light T-shirt and a dark corduroy jacket with a shearling lining.

His animated display also stole the limelight from the very famous guests he was with – Michael J. Fox, his wife Tracy Pollan, and Dirty Dancing star, Jennifer Grey.

The group was seemingly in high spirits and happily posed together for photos, with Tracy and Jennifer appearing lost in conversation at one point.

© Michael Simon/Shutterstock Michael J Fox, Tracy Pollan, Jennifer Grey, and Mariska Hargitay

Mariska and the Back to the Future star have become firm friends over the years and when he released his documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, in 2023, she was on hand to support him.

The actress attended a screening of the film – which documents Michael's life, career, and battle with Parkinson's disease – last May and paid tribute to the actor. "About last night," she captioned a photo of herself and her husband, Peter Hermann, sitting on either side of Michael.

© Michael Simon/Shutterstock Tracy Pollan and Jennifer Grey appeared lost in conversation

"Oh what a movie, oh what a person, oh what a heart…" she continued. "Give yourself the gift of watching @realmikejfox tell his extraordinary story in STILL, out 5/12 from @appletv. I saw it and I'm, yes, STILL thinking about it—and I will be for a long time."

Mariska added: "It's masterfully directed by the great @davisguggenheim, and it's a master class from Michael J. Fox in what happens when a beautiful, humble, eminently decent, hardworking soul goes toe-to-toe with an incurable disease.

"Michael, you are one of a kind, a true light, a true gift. Thank you for your story."

© Michael Simon/Shutterstock Michael and Mariska have become good friends

Meanwhile, Mariska is no doubt preparing for a huge change when August turns 18 in June and begins to think about flying the nest.

The actress and her husband Peter welcomed their eldest son on June 28, 2006. Five years later, in 2011, they adopted a baby girl named Amaya, now 12. Within six months, they adopted another child, a baby boy named Andrew, now 11.

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter share three children

Mariska previously revealed that it was "always part of the plan" for her and Peter to adopt. The couple married in Santa Barbara, California, on August 28, 2004, after just over two years of dating.

She told Good Housekeeping: "August wanted siblings, and Peter and I both envisioned this big family because we both come from that. Plus, we just had so much love to give."

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter adopted Amaya and Andrew after the birth of son August

Speaking about their family in 2018, she told People: "Our family is so perfect, or at least perfect for me. Together we're just this whole, happy, joyful, chaotic, crazy unit. I've never known anything that was more right."

