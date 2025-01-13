Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay's sweetest family photos featuring kids with Peter Hermann
Mariska Hargitay shares a selfie with husband Peter Hermann from their vacation to Japan© Instagram

The Law & Order: SVU star is a doting mom to August, Amaya and Andrew

Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
Mariska Hargitay may be Olivia Benson to most, but to her three kids, she will always be mom, first and foremost.

The Law & Order: SVU actress first became a mom in 2006, when she and her husband Peter Hermann welcomed their first son, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, who is 18. Then in April 2011, they adopted their daughter Amaya Josephine, 12, and just six months later, in October, the couple adopted their son Andrew Nicholas.

Mariska and Peter first met in 2001 on the set of Law & Order: SVU, when he began guest starring as defense attorney Trevor Langan. Their first date was at church, per Peter's request, and of the special moment, Mariska once told People: "We went to church together, and it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt."

She added: "I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

Below, see some of the best photos of the family of five.

1/7

Mariska Hargitay and son August at Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage Opening, 2007© WireImage

To Disney

One of August's first public appearances was when he was around a year old at a Disney event.

2/7

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay's son, August Hermann on location for "Law & Order: SVU" at Streets of Manhattan on April 12, 2010 in New York City© Getty

On set

August on the set of SVU with his mom's co-star, Christopher Meloni.

3/7

Peter Hermann, son Andrew, daughter Amaya, actress Mariska Hargitay and son August attend Mariska Hargitay's Star ceremony on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on November 8, 2013 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

Star family

All kids were in attendance at Mariska's Hollywood Star ceremony in 2013.

4/7

Peter Hermann, actress Mariska Hargitay with their baby girl, Amaya Josephine attend the 20th Annual Playground Partners Family Party at Central Park, Heckscher Softball Fields on May 23, 2012 in New York City© Getty Images

Welcoming Amaya

Mariska and Peter one year after adopting Amaya.

5/7

Mariska Hargitay with her sons August Hermann, Andrew Hermann and her daughter Amaya Hermann, right Mark Lazarus, above left Bob Costas celebrate the gold medal of Simone Biles and bronze medal of Sunisa Suni Lee of USA following the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 1, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

Sports fans


Everyone in the family appears to be a sports fan, and they have frequently been spotted out at sporting events, including the recent Paris Olympics.

6/7

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay pose with their children, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann and Amaya Josephine Hermann at the 2023 Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala at The Edison Ballroom on May 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)© Jamie McCarthy

Red carpet debut

The family stepped out for one of the first times all together for the Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala in 2023.

7/7

Mariska Hargitay and Amaya Hermann attend "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Swifties

Amaya was her mom's date for the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie in Los Angeles.

