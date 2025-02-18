Demi Moore reveals the moment she made her three daughters cry

Demi Moore has spent decades captivating audiences on screen, but nothing prepared her for the moment she made her three daughters cry.

The Hollywood icon, 61, shared the sweet family anecdote during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, recalling how Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis were moved to tears while watching one of her most famous films, Ghost.

"They were all weeping, they were all so moved," Demi revealed, clearly touched by the reaction. Jimmy, ever the comedian, couldn't help but marvel at the moment. "How many mums can say they made their daughters cry?" he joked, prompting laughter from the audience.

While Demi's daughters are her biggest supporters, their pride and admiration reached new heights at this year's Golden Globe Awards.

The trio couldn’t contain their excitement as their mother won Best Actress for her gripping performance in The Substance. A heartwarming video shared by Scout captured the exact moment Demi’s name was announced, sending their entire living room into joyous chaos.

© Getty Images Demi Moore accepted the award for Best Actress

In the video, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah—alongside close friends and even Rumer’s daughter Lou—are glued to the screen, anticipation written all over their faces.

Rumer, anxiously awaiting the results, let out a nervous expletive just before the winner was revealed. When Demi’s name was called, the room erupted with screams, laughter, and sheer delight.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Rumer Willis and Demi Moore

“SHE DID IT,” Scout triumphantly captioned her Instagram post, later adding in her Instagram stories, "I was weeping." Rumer, overwhelmed with emotion, left a heartfelt message for her mother in the comments: "GO MAMA GO. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved."

The touching family moment didn’t go unnoticed by Hollywood’s A-list, with stars such as Aaron Paul, Chloe Fineman, Shane West, Amber Valletta, Helena Christensen, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Monica Lewinsky, and Ashley Simpson flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages.

© Instagram Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis celebrate Thanksgiving with their family, shared on Instagram

Even Emma Heming Willis, wife of Demi’s ex-husband Bruce Willis, joined in the celebration. Sharing Scout’s video to her own Instagram stories, Emma gushed, "We are screaming over here!!! Congratulations!" The blended family’s outpouring of support was a testament to the deep bond they share, proving that love and admiration extend far beyond past relationships.

Taking the stage to accept her well-earned award, Demi delivered a powerful and reflective speech. "I’m just in shock right now. I’ve been doing this a long time—like, over 45 years—and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor," she confessed, her voice filled with emotion.

© CBS via Getty Images The movie "Ghost"

Demi then shared a poignant story about an encounter with a producer nearly three decades ago. "He told me I was a ‘popcorn actress.’ I took that to mean I could make successful movies but would never win awards," she admitted. "And I bought in, and I believed that."

For a time, Demi even considered stepping away from acting altogether, wondering if her best days in the industry were behind her. But then, she read the script for The Substance, and something inside her shifted. "I realized my acting career was not over yet," she said, her voice strong and unwavering.

The film, which has been widely praised for its bold storytelling and Demi’s fearless performance, marks a significant moment in her career—a moment she never thought she’d have. "This win isn’t just mine," she told the crowd. "It’s for everyone who has ever doubted themselves, who has ever felt like they were put in a box. You can break out of it."