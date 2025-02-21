Simone Biles sizzles in poolside bikini snaps from belated South African honeymoon

Simone Biles proved she really is the Greatest Of All Time with a slew of sizzling bikini photos taken on her romantic safari getaway.

The Olympian has been sharing a glimpse into her long-awaited honeymoon with her husband, Jonathan Owens, and fans can't get enough of their incredible South African trip.

In her latest Instagram post, Simone lounged poolside in a stunning leopard print bikini that showcased her athletic figure.

She held a glass of champagne as she lay on the deck in front of crystal blue waters. Her long brunette tresses fell to her waist, and she donned a pair of black sunglasses for the impromptu photoshoot.

"Copycat," the 27-year-old captioned the post, alongside a leopard emoji. Her husband jumped to the comments to show his appreciation, writing, "My queen" alongside a fire and heart emoji.

Simone and Jonathan finally jetted off on their honeymoon in mid-February, almost two years after they tied the knot in an intimate City Hall ceremony.

On Thursday, the pair took time out of their loved-up getaway to visit a daycare that was run by a staff member from the hotel they are staying at.

"Obert started this himself from the ground up," Simone shared in her Instagram story. "He just wanted to help the community and the children."

She added that the daycare houses 87 children while their parents are at work, and called the staff "literal saints" for working 12-hour days.

"We had such a good time visiting the kids," she continued, along with a video of the pair handing out nutritional bars and tucking babies in with brand-new blankets.

The gymnast and the NFL safety have been busy on their vacation, managing to fit in a safari and a visit to an elephant sanctuary during their stay.

The couple first met on the dating app Raya in 2020 and went on to marry in a small ceremony in April 2023, ahead of their official wedding in Cabo, Mexico, a month later.

Following their wedding, Simone worked hard to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which certainly paid off: she walked home with three gold and one silver medal.

In the meantime, Jonathan was signed to the Chicago Bears, meaning that neither had time to jet off on their well-deserved honeymoon.

The NFL star shared how incredible it was to watch his wife at the Olympics, where she went on to become the most decorated gymnast in history.

"I love watching [it] from an athlete's perspective because that's how you'd be great in any sport, is just being consistent and doing the same thing consistently good every day," he told People. "You know what I mean? I love to watch it and I love to be out there and be a cheerleader."

"It's super exciting just because I get a chance to see all the work that she puts in prior to, and you know what? Everything she goes through and dealing with the media and everything, and she still goes out there and does it," he added proudly.

"It's just impressive and goes to her training mindset and consistency. That's the biggest thing is how consistent."