Simone Biles shares romantic photos with husband Jonathan Owens from dreamy getaway

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens are thoroughly enjoying their recent downtime.

With both the Olympics and football season behind them, the two have jet off on a much-needed getaway, to the relaxing, winter wonderland that is Switzerland.

The couple has been married since 2023 — they met in March 2020 on a dating app — and are based between Houston, Texas, and Chicago, where the football safety plays for the Chicago Bears.

WATCH: Simone Biles hints at LA 2028 return

As the two continue to enjoy their travels, Simone took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming glimpse of them.

She started off with a sweet photo of the two sitting on the edge of a canal, a row of picturesque buildings in front of them, followed by a bathrobe-clad selfie of them enjoying champagne in bed.

The history-making gymnast also shared a photo of Jonathan on their flight, what appears to be espresso martinis with their faces on them, plus two final photos of them posing by the water.

"Switzerland," Simone simply wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Jonathan endearingly wrote: "Taking trips with your best friend >> I love you so much baby, I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else."

© Instagram Simone shared heartwarming photos

Others followed suit with: "Wow, those drinks are everything! Enjoy yourself!" and: "Y'all are the sweetest, have the best time you deserve it!! Love the drinks!!" as well as: "Omg stop, you two are adorable."

© Instagram The pair appeared to have a relaxing vacation

Simone and Jonathan are coming off of another recent special time, as the former was honored at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year event earlier this month.

© Instagram They married in 2023

The nod honored her history-making performance at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which came after a two-year break, and for the special moment, she had her husband by her side, plus her parents, Nellie and Ronald Biles, as well as former teammate Aly Raisman.

© Getty Images Simone is also the ultimate NFL WAG

As for what's next, Simone has not confirmed retirement from the Olympics, but she previously told Sports Illustrated that it felt "greedy" to compete for more. "I've accomplished so much, there's almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I'm at a point in my career where I'm humble enough to know when to be done," she said.

"If you go back, you'll be greedy. Those are the consequences," she further noted, adding: "But that's also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you're younger, it's like, prom, college. Now it's like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What's really worth it?"