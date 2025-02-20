Inside Simone Biles' jaw-dropping honeymoon as she shares new photos

Simone Biles is a busy woman following her incredible Olympic sweep in Paris, walking away with three gold medals and the title of the most decorated gymnast in history.

Now that the 27-year-old is taking a break, she has finally jetted off on her honeymoon, two years after wedding NFL safety Jonathan Owens.

The couple took fans along on their romantic South African getaway, as they ventured out on safari and enjoyed their time together away from the hustle and bustle of their lives.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Simone Biles hints at LA 2028 return

"Consider this my postcard from South Africa," Simone wrote in an Instagram post, alongside incredible snaps of her feeding an elephant on a nature reserve.

The lovebirds shared some more pictures from their safari day, spotting everything from lions and giraffes to rhinos and warthogs.

"Ready for our first game drive," she wrote in her Instagram stories.

© Instagram Simone jetted off on her honeymoon two years after wedding Jonathan

Later on, the pair received a relaxing couple's massage, with Simone adding that she was "just a happy camper".

Jonathan and Simone have not slowed down since their 2023 wedding, with Simone preparing for the Paris Olympics and Jonathan being signed by the Chicago Bears.

They tied the knot in April 2023 in an intimate ceremony at City Hall, just weeks before their official wedding in Cabo, Mexico, in front of their friends and family.

© Instagram The couple are honeymooning in South Africa

The gymnastic legend shared that they had two weddings in order to be husband and wife legally.

"We had to get married 'legally' here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding," she told a fan on Instagram.

Simone and Jonathan first met when she messaged him on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2020.

© Instagram The pair visited an elephant sanctuary

"He would say I slid into his DMs," Biles told WSJ Magazine in 2021. "I saw him, and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi…and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

The football star then joined her family on a trip, allowing them to spend time together and get to know each other. "We could talk all day and we'd stayed up late, and there just wasn't an awkward moment," Jonathan told Vanity Fair.

Simone told the publication that it wasn't just her husband's good looks that drew her to him.

© Instagram Jonathan and Simone went on a safari

"If I'm going to be honest, obviously he's very fine,' she said. "[But] besides his looks, he was so sweet and kind, and I think what I liked about him was his confidence. He truly believes he's the best at everything."

As for if we can expect a pregnancy announcement from the loved-up duo anytime soon, Simone shared that she "most definitely" sees herself becoming a mother.

"Me and Jonathan always talk about kids. He would have them, like, yesterday if he could have," she said on Today. "Obviously we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family. But yes, that's definitely in our future."