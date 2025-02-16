Simone Biles shows off hair transformation in loved-up photos with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens amped up the romance this week.

On Friday, the couple marked their second Valentine's Day together since tying the knot almost two years ago.

The history-making Olympian and the football player first met through dating app Raya shortly before the pandemic in 2020, and got engaged in February of 2022. They tied the knot with two weddings, one in Houston in April 2023 and another in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the following month.

WATCH: Simone Biles hints at LA 2028 return

Following their Valentine's Day celebrations, Simone took to Instagram and shared a sweet glimpse into them with fans.

She started off with a photo of her wearing a silky, baby pink dress and long braids, holding a large bouquet of massive white roses, followed by one of Jonathan wearing a colorful printed shirt.

The gymnast also included a photo of the roses laid down on a bed, plus a snap of Jonathan as the two enjoyed a lunch with mimosas, and lastly another photo of her holding the epic bouquet.

© Instagram Simone stunned in pink for Valentine's Day

"Valentine's day," she simply wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Jonathan himself wrote: "Had the most amazing day with you," alongside a red heart emoji.

Others followed suit with: "You look stunning! I love your dress," and: "You look so beautiful and wonderful!!!" as well as: "The hair, the dress, you look stunning," plus another added: "You are so beautiful."

© Instagram The couple enjoyed some mimosas

It's a special, lowkey time for Simone and Jonathan, who are both on a break from their respective sports.

© Instagram The gymnast highlighted her hair transformation

Simone was also recently celebrated at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year event, honoring her history-making performance at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which came after a two-year break. For the special moment, she had her husband by her side, plus her parents, Nellie and Ronald Biles, as well as former teammate Aly Raisman.

© Getty Images Simone and Jonathan have been together for five years, married for two

As for what's next, Simone has not confirmed retirement from the Olympics, but she previously told Sports Illustrated that it felt "greedy" to compete for more. "I've accomplished so much, there's almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I'm at a point in my career where I'm humble enough to know when to be done," she said.

"If you go back, you'll be greedy. Those are the consequences," she further noted, adding: "But that's also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you're younger, it's like, prom, college. Now it's like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What's really worth it?"