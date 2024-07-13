Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harrison Ford in pajamas proves he's still going strong in on set photos amid 82nd birthday
Harrison Ford attends the 'Morning Glory' UK premiere at the Empire Leicester Square on January 11, 2011 © Ian Gavan

Harrison Ford proves he's still going strong in on set photos amid 82nd birthday

Harrison will turn 82 on July 13, 2024  

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Harrison Ford is turning 82 on Saturday July 13, but the actor is showing no sign of slowing down, as he is filming season two of Shrinking alongside Jason Segal. 

The show follows Jason, a grieving therapist, Jimmy, who starts to break the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Harrison stars as his boss Dr Paul Rhoades, a senior therapist who discovers he has Parkinson's. 

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford are seen on the set of 'Shrinking' on June 6, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)© MEGA
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford are seen on the set of Shrinking

The Star Wars legend was seen in Pasadena, California filming the Apple TV+ comedy, standing in plaid pajama pants and a tee with a large housecoat in a park next to his co-star. 

They were later seen sitting on a park bench, with Harrison comforting Jason as he appeared to be in tears while in character. 

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford are seen on the set of 'Shrinking' on June 6, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)© MEGA
Jason and Harrison star in Shrinking on Apple TV+
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford are seen on the set of 'Shrinking' on June 6, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)© MEGA
Harrison, 82, stars as a therapist with Parkinson's

Harrison has been acting for seven decades, although his breakout came in 1973's American Graffiti

He is married to fellow actor Calista Flockhart, 59, whom he met in 2002 at the Golden Globes awards. They married in 2010 and have one son, whom Calista adopted the year before he met Harrison. 

harrison ford calista flockhart emmys party 2024© Getty Images
Harrison and Calista seen at the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards post ceremony party

"I had never seen Star Wars, which I know sounds really crazy. But I grew up in a small town without a movie theater," she explained to The Times earlier in 2024 of her first meeting with Harrison. "This is some lascivious old man and what is he doing at our table?" she recalled. 

Harrison is also dad to two sons whom he welcomed with first wife Mary Marquart, and a son and a daughter from his second marriage to screenwriter Melissa Mathison. 

Actress Calista Flockhart and actor Harrison Ford in the audience during the 38th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Mike Nichols held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 10, 2010 in Culver City, California. The AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Mike Ni© Getty Images
Calista and Harrison in the audience during the 38th AFI Life Achievement Awards in 2010

Calista and Harrison have kept their lives private, and made a rare public appearance in April as they attended Conservation International's Gala dinner. 

Harrison appeared on stage as he led one of the night's central discussions in his role of Vice Chair of Conservation International, with Jeff Bezos and fiance Lauren Sanchez. Calista was sitting in the audience wearing a beautiful semi-sheer black sequined gown with a slip dress.

