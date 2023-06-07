Harrison Ford's $13 million estate with Calista Flockhart is worlds away from his jaw-dropping 800-acre ranch

The Indiana Jones star lives a life away from the hustle of Hollywood

Harrison Ford may be a Hollywood icon in the midst of a career resurgence (thanks to Apple TV+'s Shrinking, the Yellowstone spin-off 1923, and the final Indiana Jones movie), but his personal life keeps him far away from the industry machine.

The actor, 80, lives a quiet life far away from the chaos of Hollywood in Wyoming, calling a massive ranch with over 800 acres of land home with wife Calista Flockhart, 58.

The ranch is located in Jackson Hole, a small town nestled in the Teton Mountains, and was completely designed by the screen legend himself.

Ford purchased the property in the early 1980s with then wife Melissa Mathison (married from 1983-2004) after his career took off thanks to his work in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises.

"I think we all get something set in our heads early on. And the first time I saw Jackson Hole, I said, 'This is the place that's been in my mind all the time'," he told biographer Garry Jenkins as per The Land Report.

Jackson Hole soon became a bustling resort town, although Ford's ranch alongside Snake River remained a private nook.

In fact, starting in 1985, he even donated about half of his property as "conservation easements," sections of land to be deemed as nature reserves to prevent substantial development that could otherwise harm the flora or fauna of the area.

Being close to nature, the heavenly combination of running streams and mountains in the same region, was what appealed to the legendary action hero.

"I'm old news. I've been there (Hollywood) for 35 years," he told Parade in 2020. "When I'm up in Wyoming, I just walk out the door and keep walking…if my chores are done and there's nothing more pressing and the weather's good, I'll go flying – I love to fly up there – or walk in the woods, do some work, ride my road bike or mountain bike."

However, when in the midst of filming, Wyoming isn't an easy spot for Ford to be, which is why he and Flockhart also maintain a residence in California.

They acquired their Brentwood, California estate in 2011 for a whopping $13 million ($12.6 million, to be exact), soon after which they sold their other Brentwood home for $8.25 million, which Ford purchased in 1983 for a cool million.

The Oscar-nominated star originally also had a penthouse apartment in the Central Park West neighborhood of New York, which was sold in 2012 for another eye-watering $16 million.

Their Brentwood home has been their primary home when in the middle of work and needing to be closer to film studios, with their son 21-year-old Liam Flockhart living with them, having just graduated from Amherst College in Massachusetts.

