Harrison Ford, 82, and wife Calista Flockhart, 59, can't keep their hands off each other in red carpet outing

Harrison Ford and his wife of 14 years, Calista Flockhart, were all smiles on the red carpet for the season two premiere of the 82-year-old's hit show, Shrinking.

The couple wore matching black at Tuesday's event and held tight to each other, looking as in love as ever, even after 22 years of being together. Harrison sported a black suit and gray collared shirt with no tie, while his wife stunned in a black gown that cinched at the waist.

She paired the look with a black clutch, simple black heels, and her blonde hair down in waves past her shoulders.

Shrinking is back for season two - see the full trailer

Harrison stars in the Apple TV+ show alongside How I Met Your Mother actor Jason Segel, playing an older therapist grappling with Parkinson's disease. The series has a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and The Guardian has called his performance "grounding".

Calista, who rose to fame for her turn in Ally McBeal and garnered a Golden Globe for the role, has recently returned to acting in Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. The show follows novelist Truman Capote as he exposes the secrets of the New York elite, and also stars Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Demi Moore and Chloe Sevigny.

© Kevin Winter Harrison and Calista cozied up at the Shrinking premiere

The 59-year-old plays Jacqueline Kennedy's sister, Lee Radziwell, on the show, which marks her return after taking time to raise her son, Liam. She has enjoyed some TV roles since, like in Supergirl, but largely stayed out of the spotlight to be a parent.

Calista adopted Liam in 2001, a year before she met Harrison at the 59th Golden Globes and fell in love; he adopted Liam when they married and credits his wife for supporting his flourishing acting career in the meantime.

© Monica Schipper/GA The pair have been together since 2002

"My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passions and my dreams, and I'm grateful," Harrison said in a speech at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. "And you know, I love you too. You've given my life purpose and meaning and I'm grateful for that, so grateful."

Although the pair are yet to do a joint project together, the father of five still hopes they will. "We'd love to find one we could do together," he told People at the season one premiere of Shrinking. "But yeah, haven't found one yet."

© Kevin Winter Harrison and Calista met at the 59th Golden Globes

He praised his wife for her return to acting, saying, "She's just going back to work after having devoted herself to the raising of our son, Liam, for the last 20 years."

"And she's enjoying going back to work. I'm hoping we will find something to do together."

© Getty Images Calista took time off acting to raise their son Liam

Calista and Harrison went public with their love when he was 60 and she was 38; they married in New Mexico in 2010, a year after he proposed.

He has four other children from his two previous marriages: Benjamin, 58, William, 55, Malcolm, 36, and Georgia, 34. Liam is now 22 years old.