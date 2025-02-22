Emily Andre sparks major fan reaction as she poses in waist-cinching jeans

Whether it's looking after her adorable brood or walking the red carpet, Emily Andre always gets it right.

On Friday, the brunette beauty, 35, was a vision when she posed up a storm while visiting her brother in Bristol. Taking to her Instagram account, Emily shared two glamorous photos of herself donning a pair of waist-cinching grey jeans, which she paired with a white crop top and a light grey fur coat.

© Instagram Emily looked incredibly beautiful in her ensemble

Captioning the photos, she wrote: "Dr MacDonagh, your next patient is… Dr MacDonagh.

"Always so nice to pop in and see my brother @drtmacdonagh at his clinic @azthetics.uk. Also lovely to be back in Bristol, which is where I went to university—feels like home," alongside a red love heart emoji.

As usual, Emily's hair and makeup looked flawless for the occasion, styling her lengthy brown tresses sleek and straight whilst opting for a natural makeup look, comprised of rosy cheeks, fluttery lashes, and nude pink lipstick.

© Instagram The junio doctor paid a visit to her brother in Bristol

Fans of the junior doctor were quick to weigh in with messages. One follower penned: "Enjoy, Emily! Just love your fashion choices and also love Bristol."

A second added: "I didn't know your brother was a doctor too—looking beautiful x." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Your parents must be incredibly proud of both of you xx."

When Emily isn't posing up a storm, she is sharing her parenting hacks for new mums. Emily is the proud mum of her children, Arabella, who was welcomed last year, Theo, and Amelia, as well as her stepchildren, Princess and Junior, all of whom she shares with her husband, Peter Andre.

Last week, Emily revealed one rather impressive skill her eight-year-old son, Theo, has been developing, showing off his talents for fans on social media.

Emily wrote: "Showing off Theo's doodle for this evening." The drawing in question was a graffiti-style 'S' shape.

Theo is incredibly talented!

This isn't the first drawing in Theo's growing collection. Weeks prior, the junior doctor shared a photo of Theo working on a rather impressive illustration of a rose.

In the video, which was shared on her Instagram Stories, Emily asked her son: "What pencil are you using there?" before Theo responded: "I'm using an HB." Emily followed up by adding: "Are you pleased with it?" and Theo sweetly replied: "Yes."

© Instagram Emily proudly revealed Theo's drawing skills

Emily added in her caption: "Theo loves his art. I honestly haven't helped him at all with this one! Very proud."

Meanwhile, Peter was also quick to share his pride for his son, resharing the clip and writing: "I love him so much." We can't wait to see more of Theo's incredible creations!