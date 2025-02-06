Emily Andre's son Theo looks so grown-up in sweet sibling moment with baby Arabella

Peter Andre and his wife Emily are still very much wrapped up in a baby bubble with their youngest daughter Arabella whom they welcomed in April last year.

NHS doctor Emily has been sharing regular updates on social media – and this week was no different, with the mother-of-three opting to share the sweetest snapshot of her son Theo pushing his baby sibling in a pram whilst enjoying a sunny stroll.

© Instagram Theo looked every inch the protective big brother as he bonded with his sister Arabella

Theo, who turned eight in November, looked so grown-up as he confidently embraced his big brother role. In her caption, Emily, 35, wrote: "Thankfully it was sunny on our walk home today, but does anyone else's child refuse to wear a coat?"

Lovebirds Peter and Emily, who tied the knot in 2015, are also doting parents to a daughter called Amelia whom they welcomed in January 2014. They have a blended family with Emily also being a stepmother to Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, from Peter's first marriage to Katie Price.

© Getty Images Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015

The couple are raising their family in a sprawling property in Surrey which features a luxurious home gym, a cinema room and a recording room where Peter likes to unwind.

Although the pair tend to keep their brood out of the spotlight, Emily and Peter occasionally share heartwarming family updates on social media. Most recently, Emily proudly gushed over her son's incredible sketching skills - and the youngster is an artist in the making!

© Instagram Emily proudly revealed Theo's drawing skills

On her Instagram Story, she uploaded a clip of Theo drawing a realistic rose with rich shading and fine details. "Theo loves his art, I honestly haven't helped him at all with this one! Very proud," the doctor wrote in her caption.

Dad Peter re-shared the snapshot on his respective social media page and wrote: "I love him so much."

Of their decision to keep their three youngest children firmly out of the limelight, Peter previously said: "Emily's point is that they weren't born into the media. No one has ever seen their faces, so she doesn't want anyone to see their faces, so that when they go to school no one can recognise them."

© Instagram Emily and Peter keep Theo and Amelia out of the spotlight

He continued: "Obviously with J [Junior] and P [Princess], from day one we were documenting our lives and they were part of that, so I think that they've always been in the media. I've got to respect Emily for that, she hasn't done it and she says that once you do cross that there's no going back, so I'm like, 'Ok, no problem.'"

© Getty Images Junior and Princess regularly join Peter and Emily on the red carpet

With Princess and Junior, Emily has confessed that her role is akin to that of a big sister. Speaking to The Times in 2022, she said: "I think I take on more of a big sister role. They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest."

She added: "It just sort of works, but I don't think there's one right way of being a stepparent. I have to say I do buy parenting books – I have a fair few on my shelf."