Emily Andre shares photo of rarely-seen son Theo for emotional reason

Emily Andre has shared a new photo of her rarely-seen son Theo in honour of his eighth birthday.

To mark the special occasion, the NHS Doctor, who shares three children with singer Peter, opted to upload a heartwarming image of Theo gazing at the sea while on holiday.

The picture showed the youngster standing on a low wall, dressed in sage green shorts and a cream polo top. To protect her loved one's privacy, Emily ensured that Theo's face was hidden from view.

Alongside the snapshot, the mother-of-three penned an emotional message, reflecting on the passage of time. "My gorgeous boy is eight today. I actually can’t believe where the time has gone!" she wrote.

© Instagram Emily and Peter welcomed Theo in 2016

"Theo you are the kindest and loveliest boy we could ever ask for. Love you so much and happy birthday."

The star's friends and family were quick to share their birthday well-wishes in the comments section. "Happy 8th birthday Theo. Growing up so quick as they do," wrote one, while a second chimed in: "Seems only yesterday yourself and Pete announced expecting him… Happy 8th birthday Theo," and a third added: "8 wow where does time go, happy birthday Theo."

© Instagram The loved-up couple wed in 2015

Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015 after being introduced to one another by Emily's father who treated the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker for kidney stones.

They welcomed their first child together - a daughter called Amelia - in January 2014, just days after Peter got down on one knee and proposed on New Year's Eve.

© Getty Images The pair are raising their family in Surrey

They went on to welcome a second child – Theo – in November 2016, and expanded their family for a third time on 2 April this year with the arrival of their daughter, Arabella.

Take a look at Emily bonding with her tot in the video below...

Peter is also a doting dad to 19-year-old son Junior and 17-year-old daughter Princess from his previous marriage to Katie Price. The former couple separated after four and a half years together.

Emily shares an incredibly close bond with her two stepchildren and has previously spoken about her role as a stepmother. During a chat with The Times, she said: "I think I take on more of a big-sister role. They are lovely children, and they've made my life easy, to be honest.

© Getty Images Emily shares a close bond with her stepchildren Junior and Princess

"It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a stepparent. I have to say I do buy parenting books - I have a fair few on my shelf."

When it comes to dinner times, Peter and Emily have one non-negotiable rule.

"The main rule we have is no screens!" Emily told HELLO! in a recent interview. "That includes phones, iPads, and TV. The reason for that is so that we can all be present and listen to each other without distractions. I think it’s so important."