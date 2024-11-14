Emily Andre's baby daughter Arabella rocks seriously impressive head of hair in new photo

Emily Andre delighted fans on Wednesday when she shared a precious photo of her daughter Arabella rocking a full head of hair.

The picture, which she shared on Instagram, showed the tiny tot rocking a candy floss pink pyjama set peppered with red Christmas trees. She looked so adorable with her chocolate brown hair styled into a sleek style and pinned with a red bow.

The NHS doctor, who shares Arabella with her husband Peter Andre, wrote in her caption: "I couldn't resist… Had to go for an outfit with Christmas trees on it what you can't really see in this picture is that the trousers are flared, which just looks sooo cute! She's deffo got Elvis vibes today.

She continued: "So do you guys reckon it's too early for a Christmas outfit?!"

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Wow the dark hair... Gorgeous," while a second noted: "Look at her beautiful hair, definitely daddy's girl," and a third added: "Super cute!!! Wow, such dark hair!!! Absolutely beautiful!!"

Emily and Peter, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed Arabella on 2 April this year. They announced their news on Instagram writing: "Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy."

Aside from Arabella, Peter and Emily are also doting parents to Amelia and Theo, while Peter also shares Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, with his ex, Katie Price.

Emily shares a close bond with her stepchildren Amelia and Theo and has previously spoken about her "big sister role," explaining to The Times: "I think I take on more of a big-sister role. They are lovely children, and they've made my life easy, to be honest.

"It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a stepparent. I have to say I do buy parenting books - I have a fair few on my shelf."

It seems that Peter and Emily have ruled out the possibility of expanding their brood. During a recent chat with The Sun, Peter spoke about his newborn and revealed: "This time we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one.

"Well, never say never. I'm not 100 percent, but I'm enjoying having time to bond with her."

He went on to say: "I've not really had that chance before with the others because of work, so I'm grateful for how this has turned out."

Lovebirds Peter and Emily wed in 2015 after meeting via Emily's father Dr Ruaraidh who treated Peter for kidney stones. They quickly became friends and soon after embarked on a whirlwind romance.

Peter proposed on New Year's Eve in 2013. He popped the question in their baby's nursery room, just days before their daughter Amelia was born.

They welcomed Theo in November 2016 and expanded their brood once again this year with the arrival of Arabella.