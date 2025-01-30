Emily Andre's daughter Arabella has full head of hair in new at-home photo

Emily Andre has shared a rare glimpse of her baby daughter Arabella who she shares with her husband Peter.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the mother-of-three shared the sweetest picture of her tot watching dad Peter's appearance on Loose Women.

© Instagram Emily shared the sweetest snap of her little girl

While the NHS doctor hid her daughter's face from view, she did capture Arabella's full head of dark hair. Alongside the snap, proud mum Emily wrote: "Go daddy," followed by a clapping hands emoji and a smiley face surrounded by red hearts.

© Instagram Arabella was born in April 2024

Emily, 35, took the image inside the lavish lounge of her sprawling Surrey home. The palatial room looked hotel-worthy with its soft grey furnishings, a modern electric fire, hints of silver and an enormous footstool topped with a large bouquet of white flowers.

The couple's mansion boasts an array of incredible features including a recording studio, a home gym and a cinema room.

They live there with their three children Amelia, ten, Theo, eight and baby Arabella, as well as Peter's two children Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.

For Peter, their home has become a space where he can recharge with his loved ones. "It used to be coming home and going in the recording studio or gym," the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker told House Beautiful in 2023.

© Getty Images Emily and Peter on the red carpet with Junior and Princess

"But now the fun stuff is getting in my trackies, sitting on the sofa with my feet up, having tea and biscuits, and watching Netflix. That's my happy place with all the family around."

Their kitchen is the heart of the home, with Peter also telling the publication: "Being brought up in a Mediterranean household, the main part of the home is always your kitchen. You want to design it how you like because that's where you're hanging out.

© Instagram Their Surrey home is seriously swanky

"We've got an island in the middle so that's where everyone sits around — we all sit and talk. When I'm cooking, the kids might be doing their homework, but they're in front of me. It's all open-plan, which I love."

Peter and Emily tied the knot in July 2015 at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon. They revealed that they were expecting their first child in the summer of 2013, before going on to welcome their second child – Theo – in November 2016.

© Instagram Emily Andre moments after giving birth to her third baby

They welcomed their latest addition, baby Arabella, on 2 April last year. For Peter and Emily, more children don't appear to be on the cards. During a recent chat with Heat magazine, the singer said: "I had my first child at 31, and I've had my last child at 51. And that is my last child. Twenty years of having kids!

"It's been an amazing experience, but I think what happened this time is that I realised this was our last one. I never had a limit before – it was always that I'd love to have five or six kids, but I know now this is it."