Emily Andre's hair always looks flawless, and on Tuesday, the NHS doctor shared a glimpse of her latest transformation.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three uploaded a clip of her waist-length mane before and after her glamorous overhaul. Experimenting with a fresher, on-trend look, the 35-year-old opted for a subtle switch-up with creamy blonde highlights running through the ends.

Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Emily Andre unveils bombshell hair transformation

Some of the brassier hues were noticeably toned down, allowing for a more nuanced, ombre look.

Emily, who usually styles her Rapunzel tresses in a super-sleek style, also experimented with tumbling mermaid-esque waves for a more playful yet chic hairdo.

© Shutterstock The NHS doctor typically keeps her hair super long

Captioning the clip, the doctor wrote: "Hair transformation by the lovely @beckie_headlines."

While Emily has been rocking long hair for aeons, she previously told The Sun in 2022 how she once felt pressured to cut her tresses after she read a comment online suggesting that her hair was too long.

© Shutterstock Emily brightens her glossy locks with creamy blonde highlights

"I remember probably six or seven years ago, we had gone to something, and I had lots of nice comments and I remember one person saying 'Her hair is so long, she really needs a haircut,'" she told the publication.

"I remember thinking 'God my whole life people have said how nice my hair is' and then this one person saying I really need a haircut, and I did, I probably had six inches off my hair after that."

Emily and Peter's family life

Lovebirds Emily and Peter, who tied the knot in 2015, are doting parents to Amelia, Theo and youngest Arabella whom they welcomed in April last year. Emily is also a hands-on stepmother to Peter's two children – Junior and Princess – from his marriage to Katie Price.

© Instagram The pair welcomed Arabella in April last year

Their blended family is seemingly complete, with Peter recently revealing how Arabella will be the final addition to their brood. Speaking to Bella magazine, the 'Mysterious Girl' singer shared: "It has been an amazing experience, but I think what's happened this time around is that I've realised this is our last time."

Reflecting on their decision, Peter continued: "I've never had a limit before – it was always that I'd love to have five or six kids, but I now know this is it. At 51, the lack of sleep feels a little different than at 31."

© Instagram Emily is a doting stepmother to Junior and Princess

The couple are raising their family in Surrey where they own a large property complete with hotel-worthy interiors, a cinema room and a recording studio. The heart of their home is nonetheless the open-plan kitchen which Peter describes as the "main part of the home".

Speaking to House Beautiful in 2023, he said: "Being brought up in a Mediterranean household, the main part of the home is always your kitchen. You want to design it how you like because that's where you're hanging out."