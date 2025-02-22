Ben Fogle's living room at Henley home is a boho dream in new picture with rarely-seen daughter

TV presenter and adventurer Ben Fogle shares two children with his wife Ma​rina: a son called Ludovic and a daughter called Iona.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ben's wife opted to share a glimpse of their children's "heavenly" half-term break and uploaded a snapshot of their rarely seen daughter relaxing at home with their beloved pet pooches.

© Getty Images Ben shares two children with his wife Marina

Iona, 13, looked so tall curled up on a plush, velvet green sofa dressed in a pair of jodhpurs and a fluffy fleece. Their cosy lounge resembled a boho dream with quirky finds including a large fabric piece of art, a carved wooden duck and a large wooden horse.

A swirly blue lampshade added a dose of colour, while a vase of butter-hued flowers spruced up the space.

"Sunday nights, curtains drawn and the fire roaring, dogs on the sofa watching Ludwig as a family on BBC. Heavenly half term," Marina wrote in her caption. Take a look at their gorgeous home in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Ben Fogle films inside stunning sitting room

Fans and friends quickly inundated the comments section with heartfelt messages. One wrote: "Enjoy, the grow up so quick," while a second penned: "This is a fab photo. I love how she is nonchalantly rubbing the dog's stomach, not thinking, just unconditionally loving... from both," and a third chimed in: "Bliss!"

Ben, 51, wed Marina in Portugal in 2006. They welcomed their son Ludo in 2009 and their daughter Iona two years later.

While the broadcaster rarely talks about his life away from the spotlight, he told HELLO! in 2019: "I love spending time with the children, that's my favourite thing."

"I'm obviously away a huge amount so to actually be with the children, I love for us to go on adventures together. We travel a lot around the world and Great Britain - we're very lucky to do that - and nothing gives me more pleasure than introducing them to a place, some people, some animals… I love seeing the inspiration in their eyes."

Ben and Marina's tranquil life in the countryside

Ben and his wife are currently raising their brood in Henley, Oxfordshire. Their idyllic home features a tennis court, a swimming pool and a bountiful vegetable patch. "We live in an old flint cottage in Oxfordshire. It is in a rural setting surrounded by woodland, fields and nature," the father-of-two previously told Metro in 2023.

Despite relishing their current set-up, Ben and his family are reportedly set for a huge change at their cottage. According to The Sun, the couple have submitted planning permission with hopes to transform an existing garage and a workshop into a podcast and yoga studio.

The podcast room would come in handy for Marina who produces two weekly podcasts: The Parent Hood and As Good As It Gets.

Ben and Marina's love story

© Instagram Ben and Marina Fogle moved to Henley in 2019

The pair met serendipitously while walking their dogs in Hyde Park. After a whirlwind romance, Ben went on to pop the question the day after he rowed 3000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean. Their wedding took place in Portugal in 2006, with Marina rocking an elegant white dress complete with a V-neckline and a waist-cinching band.

Ben, meanwhile, looked dapper in a smart grey tailcoat and a sky-blue tie.